We've seen legendary actor Bryan Cranston in many memorable roles during the course of his career, but this is one of the most bizarre we've seen from him yet. Appearing in a new Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew's new Zero Sugar soda, Cranston recreates a couple of the most iconic moments from the classic Stanley Kubrick horror movie The Shining, and it's really every bit as amazing as you would expect for it to be. You can see what I mean by watching the ad in full below.

In the ad, Cranston does his best version of Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrence from the classic horror movie. "Come out, come out, wherever you are," Cranston says as he roams the hotel halls, carrying an axe in one hand and a bottle of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar in the other. Stressing that the new beverage has the "same refreshing taste as the original but without any of the sugar," Cranston apparently just wants to share the soda with his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) by axing his way through the bathroom door to offer the drink and shout, "Here's Mountain Dew Zero!" Realizing she's thirsty, Ross obliges and accepts the soda.

Of course, the funniest moment of the Super Bowl ad comes at the very end, just after the Mountain Dew floods the hallway similar to how a tremendous amount of blood did the same in the original Shining. Cranston is then seen portraying the two creepy ghost twins from the movie, each taking a sip from the Mountain Dew Zero Sugar before staring at each other as a voiceover softly says the name of the product. It's bizarre and yet incredibly entertaining, which is what we've come to expect from Cranston. Certainly, the video is also already one of the most memorable satirizations of The Shining to be seen to date.

Cranston is no stranger to comedic material, as one of his best known roles is that of a goofy father on a classic comedy series. From 2000 to 2006, he played Hal on Malcolm in the Middle where he was consistently one of the show's funniest characters. He would go on to show his dramatic side soon after the end of the sitcom when he began appearing on Breaking Bad as a high school teacher who turns to cooking meth to pay for his medical treatment when he is diagnosed with lung cancer. From the comic relief father to the meth-cooking teacher and everything before, between, and after, Cranston always has a way of shining in any given role - even 30-second horror movie spoofs.

For more of Cranston, the actor can be seen in the upcoming movie The One and Only Ivan as well as the limited-event series Your Honor. To see if Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is really as refreshing as the original like the advertising suggests, look for it on store shelves. The Mountain Dew Zero Sugar ad shown above comes to us from the official YouTube account for Mountain Dew.