Super Bowl LIV is here and it's time to talk about the important stuff... Big Game Spots! The 2020 Super Bowl movie trailer and TV ads, along with the related Big Game Spots always seek to steal the event. The big game has changed a lot over the years, especially with the power of the internet and streaming, which has seen some studios getting a head start by releasing some trailers and commercials during the week leading up to the game.

The cost of a 30-second spot during this year's Super Bowl cost studios anywhere from $5 million to $5.6 million. This is a huge investment for a project and proves that a 1-minute ad or trailer is a pretty big chunk of change. For instance, Paramount gave us a Sonic the Hedgehog super bowl commercial that was a 1-minute spot, meaning they more than likely dropped around $10 million to get the little blue hedgehog out in front of as many eyes as possible.

The big game is hosted on Fox this year, who revealed that they had sold out of all commercial space by November 2019. However, the network pays the NFL around $1.1 billion for its rights package. This includes the Sunday games, plus a share of Thursday Night Football, and then the Super Bowl broadcast. So, it was a good sign for Fox to sell out of all of the advertising by the end of last year. With that being said, things might not all work out in the network's favor.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS and drew an average TV audience of 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That is a lot of people tuning in to watch the big game, but it was also the lowest rated Super Bowl in a decade. This is more than likely why you see some of the networks and major Hollywood studios getting their commercials and trailers out a little early, as we saw with the Death of Mr. Peanut in Planters' Super Bowl ad in an effort to get more bang for their buck. It should also be noted that the average price for an ad during last year's game was relatively the same at $5 million to $5.3 million.

Whatever the case may be, we've got some awesome commercials and trailers this year. Sonic the Hedgehog, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run super bowl commercial, and Amazon's upcoming drama Hunters were just a few of the exciting trailers. That's not even taking into account the bonkers Walmart Super Bowl commercial that features nearly every big property you can think of. If you happen to miss the game, we have compiled all of the best commercials, movie trailers, and TV previews below. So sit back and enjoy.

This story is developing... come back as we update it with more Super Bowl 2020 movie trailers and TV ads.

Every Super Bowl 2020 Movie Trailer and TV Ad

Bill & Ted 3

Strange things are afoot during this year's Super Bowl. Bill & Ted 3, also known as Bill & Ted Face the Music is one of the most anticipated sequels in decades and we're finally getting the movie this year. No real footage has come from the movie just yet but we have seen tons of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. While we sit in excitement for an actual official trailer, this Bill & Ted 3Super Bowl teaser will suffice!

A Quiet Place 2

Paramount had already revealed the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2 earlier this month, so it was a nice surprise to already see some new footage. But, this one comes with a surprise right off the bat that many didn't see coming, which is sure to gather some more excitement for the movie. Along with the surprise, there's also a tease of the mysterious extraterrestrial creatures from the first installment. The movie hits theaters on March 20th, but you can see the latest footage above.

Bill Murray Groundhog Day Jeep Super Bowl Commerical

It's Groundhog Day all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray in his first-ever national television commercial. This time Bill is reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you're driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount unleased a humorous look at their upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Olympic Gold Medal-winning track and field sprinter Allyson Felix, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas introduce the trailer, which shows the iconic video game character doing what he does best: go really fast. All in all, it's a fun look at the movie and should get some more fans into theaters during the February 14th opening.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Nickelodeon released The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run trailer earlier in the week to get a jump on the promotion. The long-awaited sequel finds SpongeBob and Patrick as they go on a journey to find Gary, who has been snail-napped. Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves make crazy appearances in the zany look at the CGI adventure. The movie hits theaters on May 22nd.

Bill Murray Returns for Groundhog Day

Bill Murray isn't known for doing anything he doesn't want to, except maybe the Garfield sequel. So it's truly remarkable that Jeep convinced the man to return for a Groundhog DaySuper Bowl commercial that finds Bill Murray reprising his role as Phill. Stephen Tobolowsky is back as Ned, and Brian Doyle-Murray gets in on the fun as Buster. This time, Phil discovers that his {Groundhog Day has been enlivened by the new Jeep on display. With Jeep everyday is a new day, as Phil and his groundhog pal Punxsutawney Phil find out.

Hunters

Amazon used their big money to promote their upcoming drama Hunters, which stars Al Pacino. The series is about Nazi hunters in late 1970s New York City and is executive produced by Jordan Peele. As for the trailer, it's a rather unnerving take on a typical Super Bowl Sunday barbeque. The first episode drops February 21st, exclusively on Amazon.

Walmart Famous Visitors

Walmart really went big this year after blowing minds last year. In an effort to top the iconic pop culture vehicles, they went ahead and threw as many franchises as they could afford. As it turns out, they were able to get Star Wars, Star Trek, Toy Story, Bill & Ted, Flash Gordon, and a lot more. It's a pretty crazy commercial that you may have to watch twice. You can check out the extended cut below.

Hyundai Sonata Smaht Pahk

Hyundai was able to get Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz to star in their Sonata commercial. The ad has some fun with the traditional Boston accent and it's pretty hilarious. Evans strips away his Captain America voice and reveals his true accent. However, will more people rush out to go by a Hyundai Sonata now? We'll just have to wait and see.

Doritos The Cool Ranch

Doritos are well-known for their pretty memorable Super Bowl ads and they did not disappoint this year. Somehow they were able to get Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X together and the results are hilarious. Elliot gives a monologue made up of "Old Town Road" lyrics in his signature style. This could be a contender as best of the year.

Tide Dirty Laundry

Tide was able to get some comedic relief in their ad this year, courtesy of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day and Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire. Instead of doing some laundry, like one would expect from a Tide commercial, the two go on and literally air their dirty laundry to the world. Like Doritos, Tide is also known for coming up with some pretty memorable Super Bowl moments.