Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are teaming up with Common and New Line Cinema for a different kind of superhero comedy titled Super High. New Line recently prevailed in winning the rights to the pitch for Super High in a competitive situation, beating out several other big studios in the process in a whopping seven-figure deal.

Super High will feature Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common in a world where a special kind of marijuana grants you incredible superpowers. Think Pineapple Express meets Bluntman and Chronic. No doubt Samberg and Robinson will be a pair of slackers who decide to become superheroes with the use of some magical jazz cabbage, perhaps with Common starring as a more experienced do-gooder, or perhaps even the movie's villain. Of course, this is just pure speculation and only time will tell how the trio factor into proceedings.

The script for Super High will be written by award-winning author Adam Mansbach based on a story by Mansbach and Shamier Anderson. Mansbach's book Go the F*ck to Sleep, which was famously narrated in the audiobook edition by Samuel L. Jackson, is a bestseller, as are the two sequels You Have to F*cking Eat and F*ck, Now There Are Two of You. His 2016 screenplay, Barry, which charts the early years of Barack Obama as he arrives in New York in the fall of 1981 for his junior year at Columbia University, earnt Mansbach both an Independent Spirit Award and an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Andy Samberg has become a modern comedy staple thanks to roles in the likes of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the recent comedy romance Palm Springs. Robinson meanwhile has also found huge success in the thanks to roles in such movies as This is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Dolemite Is My Name, Pineapple Express, and alongside Samberg in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Anyone who has seen Samberg and Robinson together in the police-based sitcom knows how infectious the chemistry between the two actors is, which, along with the writing talent of Mansbach, could well lead to Super High being something rather special indeed.

Samberg recently discussed how they plan to approach Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept across the United States. The actor revealed that he and the rest of the cast of the show are trying to find a way to create the new season while keeping in mind the current political climate. "We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast," Samberg said. "We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about. I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recently renewed for an eighth season which will air sometime in 2021. Super High does not currently have a release date due to being in the very early stages of production. This comes to us from Deadline.