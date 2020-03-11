Super Mario Bros. is probably the most iconic side scrolling video games of all time. It created hundreds of knock-offs and kicked off the console wars at the same time. Throughout the years, Mario has gone through some major changes as Nintendo's technology has improved, but there's still something about the original game that keeps bringing fans back for more. In honor of yesterday's Mario day (March 10th, or MAR10), lead Level Designer of Gears Tactics, Sean Noonan, created the first level from the game that started it all as a first-person shooter in Unreal Engine 4.

Sean Noonan was given a few different video games to choose from when Mapcore, a game development community, proposed the challenge. The other games in the running were "Facing Worlds" from Unreal Tournament and "FY_Poolday" from Counter Strike 1.6. "So for me it was a tough call between Face and 1-1, but the Mario level edged it for me. Pure nostalgia. Memories of the first ever video game I played at my home as a child," said Noonan when discussing his reasoning. He named the project The Super 1-1 Challenge.

Super Mario Bros. is likely the gateway game for a lot of people. The music, the first level mechanics, mushrooms, Goombas, and more are all a part of the sensation. So, seeing the first level made into a first-person shooter is pretty awesome, to say the least. It's not every day you get to be Mario with a plunger gun exploring a completely interactive Mushroom Kingdom. As long as you have the correct VR equipment, you can head over and download the mini game for free.

While the Super Mario Bros. FPS does look like the original game in terms of layout, it also takes influence from all over the history of Mario. "I aimed to emulate Super Mario 3D Land... I love how colorful it is," says Sean Noonan. There are aspects from the 3D Land, along with sound effects and coin designs from other games, including the N64 version, which is also still a fan-favorite to this day. The response to Noonan's creation on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, but unfortunately, the developer does not have any plans to expand upon his creation, which must have taken a long time to develop.

Just watching the preview video that Sean Noonan uploaded should be enough to get Nintendo fans excited to check out his Super Mario Bros. FPS. It easy to see that a lot of time and effort went into every detail and there are a lot to check out. One viewing of the video is not enough for even casual fans of the Mario franchise. You can head over to Sean Noonan's website to download the mini game for free and then check out the demonstration below.

To celebrate #MAR10Day I have released "The Super 1-1 Challenge". It's a first person take on World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. built in Unreal Engine 4. Hope you enjoy!



Grab it from Itch: https://t.co/kRxDQZcmIR#gamedev#ue4#mar10pic.twitter.com/gO6Xfk8dEl — It'sa me, Sean Noonan (@SeanNoonan) March 10, 2020