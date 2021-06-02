If your problem with the polarizing Super Mario Bros. movie was that it just wasn't long enough, then we've got some fantastic news for you. Showing that Zack Snyder isn't the only filmmaker who can release extended cuts of his movies, a group of fans have put out a new cut of Super Mario Bros. that can now be watched online. Called "The Morton Jankel Cut," the new version adds about 20 minutes of deleted scenes, upping the runtime from 104 minutes to 125 minutes.

Among the added scenes is an entire subplot that was axed from the original movie, following Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) competing with a plumbing company. Some of the other new scenes include Koopa (Dennis Hopper) drowning a henchman in slime and a scene of Iggy (Fisher Stevens) and Spike (Richard Edson) performing a rap at the end. Other scenes have been re-edited and extended.

Super Mario Bros. was directed by the married filmmaking duo Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel. A live-action reimagining of the video game series, the movie follows a pair of sibling plumbers on a mission to save Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis) in the bizarre parallel universe they find themselves trapped in. It was released in theaters in 1993, just recently surpassing its 28th anniversary.

Unfortunately, the Super Mario Bros. movie was a total dud when it premiered, as the movie flopped at the box office and the reviews were even worse. Most fans seemed bothered by the creative changes that occurred from the game's translation into a live-action movie, such as turning the bright and colorful world into a dark, dystopian universe with 10-foot-tall goombas. It has a bit of a cult following, but the movie is still widely considered to be among the worst movies ever made, at least as far as video game adaptations go.

The Morton Jankel Cut of Super Mario Bros. is free to watch on the Internet Archive, but the Super Mario Bros. Movie Archive Team hopes the project will lead to the extended cut getting an official release. As for how it was put together, the team managed to track down a VHS tape that contained the extended rough cut of the video game movie in 2019. Filmmaker Garret Gilchrist was then brought onto the project to help restore the footage due to its low quality.

Because of the failures of Super Mario Bros. in 1993, Nintendo has been very leery about giving the okay to movie adaptations in the years since. Things are changing following the success of Detective Pikachu and other video game movies, and a Super Mario Bros. reboot is now in the works at Universal Pictures. Perhaps learning from their mistakes, the new movie will be animated and presumably have more in common with the source material. It is planned for a 2022 release.

To watch the Morton Jankel Cut of Super Mario Bros., head on over to the Internet Archive. It's certainly an interesting watch for fans who remember the controversial movie, but I wouldn't hold my breath for an official release in the vein of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This news comes to us from IGN.