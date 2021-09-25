The cast of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie was recently announced, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans are wondering why Danny DeVito wasn't cast as Mario. As it turns out, DeVito's co-star Charlie Day will voice Mario's brother Luigi in the upcoming movie, and it's a casting that actually seems to make sense. Chris Pratt will play the voice of Mario, however, and this is where some fans have thrown a flag.

"Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed," writes one fan. Also included to demonstrate the point is an image of DeVito in the Mushroom Kingdom with a red shirt and a Mario hat.

Another popular tweet reads, "I cannot believe we have been robbed of Danny Devito as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi... This is *criminal*."

And another It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan went so far as to suggest Kaitlin Olson for Princess Peach, Glenn Howerton for Bowser, and Rob McElhenney for Toad. Why not, right? Many fans have already been advocating for the sitcom's cast to play the next live-action incarnation of the Fantastic Four, after all.

As previously announced, the real cast includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Peach, Charlie Day (It's Alway Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Jack Black (Jumanji franchise) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Toad, Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (Teen Titans) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) as Foreman Spike. Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will make special cameos.

Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is producing with Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) are directing using a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru).

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date," Meledandri said of the project.

Miyamoto added, "We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen."

From Nintendo and Illumination, the animated Super Mario Bros. movie will arrive on Dec. 21, 2022. Meanwhile, fans continue to advocate for Danny DeVito to play Super Mario. That You can see what other fans are saying about the casting that didn't happen on Twitter. While this casting probably won't happen, you can look forward to Danny DeVito joining Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Al Pacino in Sniff.

