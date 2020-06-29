Universal Studios Japan has announced that they are going to delay the opening of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World. The new area of the theme park was all set to open in July and no new date has been proposed, as of this writing. As for the construction, we were able to see some sneak peeks back at the end of May, proving that it was nearing completion. It is not clear at this time if the construction is officially complete, though it certainly looked like it was just about finished from the leaked images.

Super Nintendo World is the very first official Nintendo theme park and all parties involved want to make sure that the opening is as close to perfect as possible, which means it will have to be done safely. Theme parks all over the world are starting to slowly reopen after months of closure with new social distancing guidelines put in place, along with the mandatory mask rule. The California Disneyland park was set to open its doors in July, but that is no longer happening. The Florida park is still on track to open on July 17th.

For now, it's too early to tell when theme parks will be able to open back up normally. Cases in the United States are ramping up as businesses start opening up again, though a lot of cities are already starting to shut down again. Regardless, Universal Studios Japan is taking all of the precautions that they can in order to make a trip to Super Nintendo World a safe and enjoyable experience. The site was supposed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics kick off, which has since been delayed until next summer.

Universal Studios has spent a lot of time and effort to get Super Nintendo World done right, which isn't exactly an easy thing to do. Taking a fantastical video game world and trying to make it in the real-world is next to impossible, but it looks like they did an incredible job in terms of aesthetics. This looks like a must-see adventure for Nintendo fans all over the world who want to get immersed in the world of Mario and Luigi.

It looks like Super Nintendo World guests will be able to visit Bowser's castle, along with Princess Peach's, while dodging Koopas and Goombas along the way, Obviously, Yoshi will be around for some support. Upon entry into the new area of Universal Studios Japan, guests will be given a wristband, which will help interact with the surrounding environment. Exact details have yet to be revealed and it seems we may have to wait a bit longer to see everything that Super Nintendo World has to offer. For now we'll just have to wait and see what happens with a release date. IGN was one of the first to announce the Super Nintendo World opening delay.