If you like superheroes and animals equally, you're in luck. Warner Bros. is currently developing an animated Super Pets movie, with writer Jared Stern penning the script. Throughout its history, DC Comics has given their various heroes animal counterparts that have often been accomplices on various adventures with the non-animal do-gooders. However, there were times when the pets united to form a group known as the Super Pets and Warner Bros. is hoping to spin that idea into some gold with a new animated feature.

Jared Stern already has a proven track record within the DC universe, having penned the screenplay for last year's The LEGO Batman Movie, which is arguably the best DC movie that Warner Bros. has made in the last five years. Stern also penned The LEGO Ninjago Movie, the upcoming animated movie Smallfoot, as well as live-action comedies like The Internship, The Watch and Mr. Popper's Penguins. Stern recently made his directorial debut with Netflix's Happy Anniversary, which stars Noel Wells and Ben Schwartz.

While there are a few less than stellar credits in there, Jared Stern's batting average is pretty solid. Especially when factoring in that he got his start contributing material on movies like The Princess and the Frog and Wreck-It Ralph. His credits definitely speak to him being the right guy for something like a Super Pets movie. From Warner Bros.' perspective, it's a project that certainly would seem to make a good deal of sense. Superheroes are as big as anything right now and kids would probably love to see a bunch of superpowered animals doing hero stuff on the big screen. If they can make it enjoyable for adults as well, as silly as this may sound at first, it could be a moneymaker.

The group known as the Super Pets originally showed up in Adventure Comics #293 in February 1962. The original lineup included Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Bat-Cow, Flexi the Plastic Bird, and Aquaman's seahorse, Storm. Other members over the years have been Beppo the Super-Monkey, Comet the Super-Horse and Damian Wayne's dog Titus. The team has appeared somewhat sporadically during the history of DC Comics and they haven't appeared at all since the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, which concluded in 1986. More recently, Krypto has become a supporting character in certain Superman comics.

Outside of DC Comics, the characters were featured in a series of animated shorts on Cartoon Network that aired between 2012 and 2014. At the present time, there are precious few details on the Super Pets movie. There is no word on what pets will be included in the lineup, nor is there any word on who may wind up directing. Jared Stern does have some directing experience under his belt now, so maybe Warner Bros. can get him in the director's chair? There's also no word on a potential release date. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.