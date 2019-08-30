Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken returns to McDonald's in a new clip. Morgan Spurlock and crew decided to go investigate the chicken sandwiches to see if they have changed over the years with the outside décor. McDonald's is the infamous food of choice in the first documentary, which saw just how far one could go surviving on a diet of fast food. There were obvious health concerns and we all learned about just how powerful preservatives can be, which is pretty powerful. Now, Spurlock is back and taking on the fast food chicken market.

Has McDonald's changed up their chicken sandwiches since Morgan Spurlock was last there? According to Morgan Spurlock and crew, nothing has changed and he even admitted to getting "McPTSD" after taking a few bites. McDonald's and other fast food chains have gone out of their way to clean up their images in recent years. The restaurants have been redesigned, there's a focus on green packaging, and a focus on nutrition and ingredients. But, apparently, the food is still the same.

In the 15 years since Super Size Me, the fast-food industry has undergone a makeover. Today, chain restaurants tout food that's "healthy," "organic," and "natural." Morgan Spurlock explores this new reality with an approach even more immersive and subversive than that used for his first documentary: he sets out to open his own chicken franchise. We follow him every step of the way in Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken, from raising poultry and conjuring recipes to designing the brand and scouting a location. Spurlock brings his disarming humor to uncover the truths and lies behind this multibillion-dollar industry.

The Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken trailer provided a tease of everything Morgan Spurlock is attempting to do, which is make a chicken sandwich that could have the potential of being nutritious. Obviously, the sequel will go through and debunk a lot of the "organic" and "green" buzzwords that have been floating around and it will more than likely get a lot of people away from eating fast food chicken. With that being said, there may end up being some exceptions shown in the documentary.

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken will open in select theaters starting September 6th in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. From there, the sequel will hit VOD on September 13th. Super Size Me helped turn audiences on to the dangers of eating a lot of fast food by going about it in an extreme way. The new documentary will more than likely follow the same kind of pattern, but will it have the lasting impact that the original had? You can watch Morgan Spurlock head back over to McDonald's in the latest clip from Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken below, thanks to the Samuel Goldwyn Films Vimeo channel.