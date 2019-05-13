Could Detective Pikachu be the first in a series of building blocks that leads us to a Super Smash Bros. movie? We may be getting just a bit ahead of ourselves on that one. That said, writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have expressed interest in tackling just such a thing, under the right circumstances. So, in theory, we could see Pikachu squaring off with Mario and/or Link in the future, if absolutely everything goes right.

Detective Pikachu arrived in theaters over the weekend. As video game movies go, it's received pretty decent reviews and had a pretty strong opening weekend at the box office, narrowly losing out to Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of ambitious crossovers, the writers behind the first ever live-action Pokemon movie were asked about the possibility of a Super Smash Bros. movie down the line. Dan Hernandez had this to say about creating such a video game movie.

"I think that the key to doing anything like that is to make sure that the other introductory movies are sensational. It'd be a dream to write something like Legend of Zelda, but before you can get to that Smash Bros stage you have to write the best damn version of The Legend of Zelda that you possibly can. And the same with Mario, the same with Kirby, the same with Star Fox."

For those who may not be familiar, Super Smash Bros. is a video game series that unites tons of various Nintendo characters under one roof. The fighting game allows players to pick their favorite character and use their unique skills to battle other characters. Since Nintendo, in part, controls the Pokemon franchise, characters like Pikachu have been included in various titles in the series over the years.

As Dan Hernandez states, a lot would have to happen in order for a movie like this to exist. Multiple Nintendo movies would have to get the green light, those movies would have to be good and successful, then an ambitious crossover would have to be pulled off. It's a lot, but it's not impossible. Benji Samit further explained that something like Avengers: Endgame only works because all of those characters worked individually before coming together.

"Avengers: Endgame is only as good as it is because we loved all of those characters individually, so when it came together it was just magic. And I think that's how you have to approach the Smash Bros."

At present, Warner Bros. and Legendary have plans in place for further Pokemon movies, assuming Detective Pikachu does what it needs to do at the box office in order to justify further entries. So it would seem, a Pokemon cinematic universe is far more likely. Still, one can dream of something as crazy as a Super Smash Bros. movie. And who knows? Stranger things have happened. After all, we are living in a world in which Ryan Reynolds is playing the role of both Pikachu and Deadpool at the same time.