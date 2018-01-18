We were treated to the first footage of Super Troopers 2 late in the summer and now we have our first look at the full-length trailer and it's just as hilarious as you think it is. The sequel has been talked about for years and after one of the most successful crowd fundings in history, it's almost time to see Farva and the boys back in the saddle. However, many fans have wondered about rehashes of certain jokes and repeats of scenes that have now become legendary in the comedy world. While the trailer shows hints, it looks like the Broken Lizard crew went out of their way to make something fresh this time around.

The trailer begins with a voiceover using the famous "meow" line and then launches directly into Farva shooting a bald eagle out of the sky, which should give you an idea of what we're in for on April 20th when the movie hits theaters. Actually, the trailer for Super Troopers 2 is pretty heavy in the Farva department with a callback to one of his most beloved scenes that is more of an homage than doing it all over again. Overall, the trailer looks smart and promising.

The new trailer also features some guest appearances by Rob Lowe and Emmanuelle Chriqui, with very French-Canadian accents. Also making appearances in the movie are Will Sasso and Fred Savage. There are some pretty funny bits in the trailer that you'll have to watch to get the full effect. The official synopsis for Super Troopers 2 reads.

"Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic... Super Troopers. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is... Super Troopers 2."

Super Troopers 2 is set to arrive 16 years after the first movie and has been a longtime coming. Talks of a sequel began as far back as 2006 with a completely different storyline that had the group return for a prequel. However, over the years that idea was scrapped to bring us the story that we have now. In March of 2015, Broken Lizard announced that they had gotten the green light from Fox Searchlight to make the sequel, but they had to fund the movie themselves. The comedy team took to IndieGoGo to crowd fund Super Troopers 2 and the immediate response was insane. Within 14 hours, fans had raised 73% of the $2 million goal and totally funded within 26 hours, making it the 7th largest project ever funded through the crowd funding platform.

The wait is officially almost over. As previously noted, Super Troopers 2 will finally hit theaters on the highly appropriate date of April 20th, 2018. Will the sequel be able to top the cult status of the original or will it fall into the sequel trap of making a carbon copy of the first installment? We'll just have to wait and find out, but it appears that the Broken Lizard Crew are on the right track with the first full-length trailer. You can check out the first official trailer for Super Troopers 2 below, via Fox Searchlight's YouTube channel.