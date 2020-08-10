Seth Rogen has some bad news for fans of his beloved 2007 coming-of-age teen comedy, Superbad, with the actor, writer and director stating that he will never resurrect the property for a sequel or spin-off. Rogen said the movie is one from his past that he will not be revisiting, as you cannot improve on perfection.

"I think of all the movies we've ever made, Superbad is the one I'd 100 percent probably never touch. Honestly, I don't think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. I'm unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up - people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It's worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that's out there."

No doubt most would agree that the movie is pretty damn perfect, though many fans will understandably be disappointed to hear that we will never get the opportunity to hang out with the likes of McLovin ever again.

Directed by Greg Mottola and produced by Judd Apatow, Superbad stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Seth and Evan, two teenagers about to graduate high school. Before graduating, the boys want to go out on a high, with the loveably coarse pair hoping to party and lose their virginity. But, of course, their plan proves harder than expected. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the script began development when they were 13 years old and is loosely based on their own experiences. While the initial plan was to have Rogen play Seth, due to the unyielding passage of time, Rogen ended up playing the irresponsible Officer Michaels, opposite Bill Hader as Officer Slater.

The movie was both a critical and financial success, grossing $169 million on a $20 million budget, and has gone to be considered one of the best comedies of the modern era. That legacy is a large part of why Rogen is apprehensive to return to it, with the actor admitting that he would be scared to return to the world of Superbad, fearing that he may end up taking away from the first movie in the process.

"I'm so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off that I'd never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I'm horrified to f*** with the ones I have [laughs]."

One of his movie ideas that he has considered revisiting though is the apocalyptic comedy This Is The End, with Rogen saying, "I don't think I'd make a sequel or spin-off to This Is The End, but we like the idea of famous people stuck in supernatural situations, basically."

While you may be reeling from disappointment from Rogen's dismissal of a Superbad sequel, there is still a project that Rogen is involved with that is well worth getting excited about, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rogen and Goldberg are both attached as producers, with the former recently explaining that their adaptation will lean more into the "teenage" aspect than any other.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most. And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who's made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."

Currently, you can see Rogen starring opposite himself in An American Pickle, which is available on HBO Max now. This comes to us courtesy of an interview that Rogen did recently with Ladbible.