In 2007, the coming-of-age teen comedy Superbad took the box-office by surprise, collecting $170 million against a $20 million budget, and making an instant star out of its two leads, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera. Now, the cast of the cult hit film is regathering for a Superbad watch party in aid of a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The viewing party will include Jonah Hill, who played Seth, Michael Cera, who played Evan, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Fogell aka McLovin), Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels; writer), Bill Hader (Officer﻿ Slater) and Martha MacIssac (Becca), who are all participating along with writer Evan Goldberg, director Greg Mottola, and producer Judd Apatow. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler thanked the Superbad team for participating in the fundraiser.

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us...With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg began writing the script for Superbad when they were 13 years old, based on their experiences in Grade 12 in Vancouver during the 1990s. The duo originally planned on playing the leads themselves, but by the time the project was ready to be filmed, Rogen and Goldberg had aged out of the roles.

And so Hill and Cera took over the now-iconic roles of Seth and Evan, two high-school students, who, along with their third partner in crime, McLovin, embark on a madcap quest to lose their virginities before high school ends.

While the basic premise of the film was almost painfully generic for a teen rom-com, what elevated Superbad to the status of one of the best comedies of the decade was the star-making performances from Hill, Cera, Mintz-Plasse, and Emma Stone in one of her earliest roles. Fans have been clamoring for a Superbad sequel for more than a decade now, but Rogen stated earlier this year that he has no intention of returning to that world.

"I think of all the movies we've ever made, Superbad is the one I'd 100 percent probably never touch. Honestly, I don't think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. I'm unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up - people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It's worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that's out there. I'm so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off that I'd never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I'm horrified to fuck with the ones I have [laughs]."

While fans might not get a Superbad sequel any time soon, they can take a trip down memory lane with many of the main lead cast of the original film on October 27 at 8 p.m. CT.