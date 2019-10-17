Seth Rogen loves that a 20-year old Iowa man was busted for using a McLovin fake ID. Christopher Mintz-Plasse played the character in 2007's Superbad. The McLovin fake ID is now a part of comedic history and pretty much everybody knows the infamous Hawaiian ID that turned a 13-year old character into a 26-year old in order to buy booze for teenagers. While McLovin was never arrested, the Iowa man did not receive the same treatment from police when he was found intoxicated in a bar.

Iowa City police found 20-year old Daniel Alfredo Burleson last Friday in a bar with a drink in his hand. When asked to provide the officers with ID, he refused and was slurring his speech. Burleson, clearly intoxicated, then started to go through his wallet to procure an ID, at which point he said he could not find it. However, one of the police officers noticed the McLovin Hawaiian ID (McLovin DOB 06/03/1981) hidden in his wallet. When asked where he received it, Burleson said Amazon. Seth Rogen retweeted the news story and simply said, "My work here is done."

As of this writing, one can easily purchase a McLovin ID card for under $7 on Amazon. It's meant to be a gag from Superbad, but it allowed Daniel Alfredo Burleson easy access into an Iowa City bar. Police say he "smelled strongly of ingested alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes." He was also wearing a wristband from the bar, according to police. Burleson was arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of a fake ID, along with being at a bar under the age of 21 after 10 PM.

Related: Superbad DVD and Blu-ray Disc Breakdown!

Daniel Alfredo Burleson's mugshot features him with a giant smile on his face, like he knew instantly, even in his drunken state, that this was going to end up on the news and get him his 15 minutes of fame. Seth Rogen and even Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard are talking about Burleson on social media, along with thousands of internet strangers who are applauding the courage to pull something as stupid as this off. While Burleson got into some trouble, the bar might get into some extra trouble.

The Superbad McLovin ID is obviously fake and even says it's not a valid form of identification right on it. Whoever was checking IDs at the door either wasn't paying attention, or was a friend of Daniel Alfredo Burleson. Whatever the case may be, the bar could end up getting shut down and losing its liquor license, which would not be that cool. On the flip side, Burleson is a local hero for the next few days, or maybe even the end of the month, depending on the news cycle in Iowa City. You can check out Seth Rogen's Twitter response to the news report below.

My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019

It was between that and Muhammad — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 16, 2019

Police said the 20-year-old pulled out his wallet and as he searched through it, officers could see the fake Hawaii ID card with the name “McLovin” and a birthdate of June 3, 1981. https://t.co/qPhzSMsKVN — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 15, 2019