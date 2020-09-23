ArrowVerse fans were left saddened when it was announced that next year's sixth season of Supergirl would be its last. While audiences are mourning having to say goodbye to the Girl of Steel, lead actor of the series Melissa Benoist, who played the role of Kara Zor-El aka Kara Danvers aka Supergirl on the show and in multiple Arrowverse crossover events, took to Instagram to express her views on saying goodbye to the character.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless."

"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. [heart emoji] el mayarah."

Supergirl arrived at CW five years ago in 2015. Back then, the Arrowverse was still a distant dream, since the only other notable DC shows on the network were Arrow and Flash. The arrival of Supergirl was one of the first steps towards establishing a live-action TV DC universe that later expanded to include Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black lightning to make up the ArrowVerse. Though that title has now been switched to The CWVerse since Arrow went off the air..

Melissa Benoist and her portrayal of Supergirl drew acclaim from the start of the show, and she quickly established herself as one of the foundational pillars of the Arrowverse, alongside Grant Gustin's Flash and Stephen Amell's Green Arrow. Later seasons of Supergirl also brought in Lex Luthor and Superman into the mix while continuing to up the stakes with Final Crisis crossover events which threatened the safety of the DC multiverse.

Even though Supergirl is coming to an end, the Superman mythos will continue to be represented on CW with next year's spinoff Superman and Lois, which will see Kara's famous cousin start a family with ace reporter Lois Lane. Just like Superman featured on Supergirl's show in several guest appearances, Supergirl will doubtless also be showing up on Superman and Lois from time to time.

The news of Supergirl ending has stoked the rumors of the standalone movie based on the Kara Zor-El character that Warner Bros. was planning at one point. For now, Benoist's focus seems to be on making sure the last season of her show will be a memorable one for fans.

Returning to The CW in mid-2021 for its final season, Supergirl features a lead cast of Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Nicole Maines as Dreamer, and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5.