Supergirl may be coming to an end on The CW.But before the curtains have even closed on that show, Sasha Calle's movie-based iteration of the character is now rumored to be getting her own exclusive HBO Max series in place of the long gestating Supergirl movie. We already know that Calle's debut in the DC Extended Universe will be in The Flash movie, alongside the title character, and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman, but it seems that her appearance in the movie will come without much explanation of her origin or any kind of back story, which the series will then pick up on.

The news was reported by That Hashtag Show, who revealed that the series will not feature Superman in any way, but instead will probably feature Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne in some way, which obviously would then also provide a connection between the series and the events of The Flash, but it was suggested that some other Kryptonians could well appear in the show.

It seems that the original movie plan has ended up transitioning to TV for no other reason than they needed more time to tell the story that has become too large for a feature length film. Once upon a time it would have been unthinkable for a big budget movie property to simply make a switch to television, but with the astronomical rise in streaming budgets and production values, along with the fact that HBO Max are desperate to build a DC universe on their platform to rival that of Marvel over at Disney+, that it actually makes a lot of sense for the Supergirl project to be heading down this route.

While DC fans have been getting their Supergirl fix from the Arrowverse based series on The CW, that version of the character has been very much an old school portrayal of Superman's cousin, who arrived on Earth many years after Karl-El had arrived as an infant and gone on to become a global hero. In The Flash, Sasha Calle's take on the character will not have such a simple backstory. It is believed the new iteration has been developed on the Cir-El character created in 2003 by Scott McDaniel and Steven T Seagle. This version is a mysterious human/Kryptonian hybrid, who originally laid claim to being the daughter of Superman and Lois Lane, although that was later proven untrue.

Whether this is the exact round that the character will go down on screen is something that we will neeed to wait a little longer to find out, but in the grand scheme of things, bringing Supergirl to HBO Max in her own series does seem to fit in very well with the streamer's plans, and with The CW wrapping up the current series, it looks like all of this is part of a plan that again mirrors the way Marvel Studios handled their Netflix series' after the arrival of Disney+.

The Flash is currently not due to arrive until November 2022, so we are not likely to see a Supergirl series in any form until 2023 at the earliest. This news originated at That Hashtag Show. The Supergirl fan art comes from Mizuri on Art Station, be sure to check out the rest of this artist's great work.