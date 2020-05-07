A new report suggests that the recently rumored Supergirl movie is to be put on hold for the time being so that Warner Bros. can instead focus on bringing Superman back to the big screen. A Supergirl movie was at one point rumored to be targeting an early 2020 start to production but for various reasons that never came to pass.

According to the report, which supposedly contains information gathered from an insider with knowledge of the situation," Warner Bros. will not be moving ahead with the standalone Supergirl movie until they have decided what they want to do with their flagship character Superman, reasoning that it does not make sense to follow up Superman's appearance in Justice League with a Supergirl movie. Though there had not been any concrete details regarding the standalone Supergirl movie, there were rumors that it would feature iconic Superman villain Brainiac as the main antagonist and that the movie would be set in the 1970s.

Part of the back-and-forth could be related to the conflicting rumors as to whether Henry Cavill will be suiting up as the Man of Steel again or not. Currently, there is no word on whether Cavill will be returning as Clark Kent, but the actor himself has expressed a desire to once again strap on the red cape.

"Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species. That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

Fans continue to petition for the actor to return to the role, and with the Justice League finale giving fans a somewhat more familiar, upbeat version of Superman that many responded to, it makes sense that Warner Bros. may be having a hard think about what to do with one of their most famous DC properties.

Some rumors have even suggested that Cavill could return to play Superman opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Black Adam movie. While a nice idea, there is no official suggestion that this could be the case, though one of the producers behind [Black Adam}, Hiram Garcia, has addressed the rumors in the past.

"I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we're open to everything. We have big aspirations for it. We're friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it's a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That'd be really powerful."

The next movie on the DC agenda is Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled for release on August 14, 2020. This comes to us from Heroic Hollywood.