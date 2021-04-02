DC fans are no doubt feeling a twinge of disappointment following the news that Ava DuVernay's New Gods, and James Wan's Aquaman spin-off, The Trench, have been shelved, but thankfully there is some good news, as buried in the report is the confirmation that Warner Bros. are pressing on with their planned Supergirl movie. While not much is known about the project at this time, it will likely be led by The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle, who recently won the role of Supergirl in DC's upcoming adventure, The Flash.

Born Kara-Zor-El, Supergirl is Kal-El AKA Superman's cousin, who was also rocketed to Earth by her father to save her life when Krypton began to collapse. Imbued with the same incredible powers as her cousin by Earth's yellow sun, Supergirl is adopted by the Danvers and takes on the secret identity of un-on-the-mill high-schooler Kara, eventually becoming the protector of National City. Supergirl is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC universe, believed to be even more powerful than Superman, and has been a member of the Justice League, with a plethora of stories that would easily make the jump from comic book to live action adaptation.

While to see when they picture Supergirl, The Flash director Andy Muschietti assured fans that she is the right actor for the job. Muschietti watched all the auditions along with DC Films boss Walter Hamada and the producers and was blown away by the actress' ability to display both toughness and vulnerability. "I saw more than four hundred auditions," Muschietti revealed. "The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Sasha Calle will make her debut in The Flash, and while not much is known about her role in proceedings, the movie will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. Messing up the timeline with his speedy shenanigans, Barry emerges in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed.

This tampered version of the DC universe finds several alternate versions of beloved DC icons, including Batman and several other Justice League members. With Henry Cavill's Man of Steel nowhere in sight, it is possible that Calle's Supergirl has become Earth's greatest superhero in this alternate universe.

As for New Gods and The Trench, Warner Bros. put out a statement regarding the cancellation of both projects yesterday saying, "As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future."

Audiences can see Calle as Supergirl when The Flash hits screens on November 4th, 2022. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter. cosmic.comicbooks at Instagram is responsible for the topper.