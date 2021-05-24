Sasha Calle, who will take on the mantle of Supergirl in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, The Flash is gearing up for shoots and teased her new look, befitting a version of the eponymous superheroine from the comics. Calle recently shared a tweet where she can be seen in short hair, which fans believe to be her new loom for The Flash, which has began production with star Ezra Miller. The short black hair has led fans to speculate that Sasha will play the Cir-El iteration of the character.

The details about The Flash film have yet to reveal which version of Supergirl will Sasha Calle play. And given her look, which pretty much resembles Cir-El from the comics and is widely different from the original long blond hair look donned by original Supergirl, Kara Zor-El, Sasha does fit well with Cir-El.

Cir-El was introduced in the 2003 DC comics issue, Superman: The 10¢ Adventure #1, where Cir-El appears as Superman and Lois's daughter from the future and aids in fighting Radion and Bizzaro and even leads an entourage including Superboy and Batman family to rescue both Superman and Batman when they are captured by Lex Luthor. It's later revealed that Cir-El is actually a girl named Mia, whose blood is genetically altered by Kryptonian DNA, and that she was created by Brainiac to defeat Superman. However, she regains control over herself and chooses to remove herself from existence to thwart Brainiac's plan of devastating Earth. However, the DC multiverse did allow her character to return once again in another time-traveling adventure.

While Sasha's hairdo does give a call back to Cir-El, we can't really say what's Andy Muschietti is planning to do with the character in his movie. It will all depend on what part of the DC multiverse The Flash will touch. The story, which, according to Andy Muschietti, will rewrite DC Extended Universe in many ways, will be a different treat to watch after the way Zack Snyder's Justice League established Barry Allen's time-traveling abilities and his backstory; however, currently The Flash stands canon with Joss Whedon's Justice League (2017) as per Warner Bros. ongoing take on DCEU.

Notably, the film will bring back Michael Keaton's version of Batman from Tim Burton's Batman (1989) alongside Ben Affleck's iteration of Batman from DCEU films, continuing his story arc first established in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sasha Calle will be the first actress to play Supergirl in a feature film, while Melissa Benoist portrayed Kara Zor-El iteration of the character in Arrowverse television productions at The CW, with Supergirl serving the character's origin story.

Andy Muschietti's The Flash will star Ezra Miller reprising his role from previous DCEU films along with Kiersey Clemons reprising her role as Iris West from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Other members include, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, and Maribel Verdu. In The Flash (2022), Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother Nora Allen from being murdered, creating unknown and unprecedented repercussions in alternate timelines. The Flash is scheduled to release in theaters on November 4, 2022.