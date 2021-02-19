Heads up, DC fans as we have a brand new Supergirl. Actress Sasha Calle, known for her role on The Young and the Restless, has been cast in the role and is set to make her debut in The Flash solo movie. Ezra Miller will return as the Scarlet Speedster in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, which recently began filming. Calle will star alongside Miller in the long-awaited movie.

The news was revealed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti on Instagram. He released a video of himself breaking the news to Sasha Calle, who beat out over 400 other possible candidates to become the new big-screen version of the iconic DC hero. Calle broke down in tears when Muschietti revealed the Supergirl suit to her and told Calle that she had won the part. Muschietti had this to say about the casting in a statement.

"I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

It had not previously been revealed that Supergirl was to be a part of The Flash. However, it had been known that Warner Bros. was developing a possible Supergirl solo movie. It seems the idea is to introduce us to Sasha Calle's version of the character elsewhere first before she headlines a solo adventure. The Flash is now shaping up to be a jam-packed affair, as both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear as their versions of Batman, respectively. The movie will open up the DC multiverse, with the Flashpoint storyline serving as an inspiration for the story.

DC fans have come to know Melissa Benoist as Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, on The CW's Supergirl over the last handful of years. However, it has been confirmed that Benoist's time as the character is coming to an end, as the show will be concluding its run with the upcoming season. Whether or not Supergirl Joining the DCEU had anything to do with that isn't known. It also remains unclear what, if anything, this means for Henry Cavill's future as Superman. That has remained murky ever since the release of Justice League in 2017.

A Supergirl movie was previously released in 1984, with Helen Slater in the title role. It came about following the success of Superman: The Movie and Superman II. Unfortunately, the movie was panned by critics at the time and was not a financial success.

This represents a huge break for Sasha Calle. Aside from her work on The Young and the Restless, Calle also starred in the series Socially Awkward. But this is, by a wide margin, her most high-profile gig to date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. The Flash is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Be sure to check out the video for yourself from Andy Muschietti's Instagram.