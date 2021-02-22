Following the recent announcement that The Young and the Restless and Daytime Emmy nominee Sasha Calle has won the role of Supergirl in DC's upcoming adventure, The Flash, talented artist Boss Logic has put together what the character may look like when she makes her debut on the big screen. The artist's take on the costume is very practical and is a modern reimagining of Supergirl's red and blue duds. Gone is the short skirt and cape and in their place are a pair of much more appropriate trousers and a sort of sash.

"Some fun with today's news, congrats to our new Supergirl @sashacalle."

The Boss Logic imaginization of the suit to be worn by Sasha Calle takes a lot of inspiration from the recent Future State comic book arc and that imagined version of Superwoman, while also incorporating some elements from Henry Cavill's suit, while still keeping everything looking colourful and classic.

While Calle does not look exactly like what fans expect to see when they picture Supergirl, The Flash director Andy Muschietti assured fans that she is the right actor for the job. Muschietti watched all the auditions along with DC Films boss Walter Hamada and the producers and was blown away by the actress' ability to display both toughness and vulnerability. "I saw more than four hundred auditions," Muschietti revealed. "The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

While not much has been revealed about the movie as yet, The Flash will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds several alternate versions of beloved DC icons, including Batman. Bruce Wayne is dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

Chalk this one up to rampant speculation, but with The Flash all set to meddle with time, and with Henry Cavill's Man of Steel nowhere in sight and in something of a production limbo right now, could it be that Calle's Supergirl is Earth's greatest superhero in this alternate universe?

Getting The Flash to screens has been fraught with problems, from director dropouts to delays, but producer Barbara Muschietti recently provided proof that the movie is really, finally happening, posting a behind-the-scenes image to social media. The Flash stars Ezra Miller, who reprises the role of Barry Allen AKA The Flash, with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton on board as different versions of Batman. The Flash is scheduled to hit screens on November 4th, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Boss Logic's official Instagram account.