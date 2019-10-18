Melissa McCarthy has once again teamed up with her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone for a new comedy movie called Superintelligence. Only this latest outing isn't coming to a theater near you anytime soon. It is going straight to streaming as many content providers are set to launch their own services through the end of the year and heading into 2020 for what some are calling the Great Streaming Wars. Superintelligence is the latest shot fired by up and coming streamer HBO Max.

Adding to its slate of premium content from leading industry powerhouses, HBO Max has picked up Superintelligence, an original film starring beloved Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy (Spy, The Heat, Bridesmaids). Directed by Ben Falcone (Life of the Party, Tammy) and written by Steve Mallory (The Boss), the comedy is slated to premiere on HBO Max when the service launches in Spring 2020.

With a star-studded cast, including Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man and the Wasp, upcoming Motherless Brooklyn), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows, Child's Play), Jean Smart (Fargo, Life Itself) and James Corden (upcoming Cats, Peter Rabbit 2, Into the Woods), Superintelligence tells the story of Carol Peters (McCarthy), to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens.

Related: AMC Theatres Launches Video-On-Demand Service

But when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she's being punked. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world's first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life...with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity's last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug. Laughed McCarthy and Falcone about the upcoming comedy project.

"We used the A.I. from Superintelligence to look at every single platform in the world, and then used its super knowledge and big artificial brain-like thing to determine that HBO Max was the right home for our film."

Falcone and McCarthy also produced Superintelligence, alongside Rob Cowan, whose credits include the Falcone/McCarthy comedy Tammy and The Conjuring films. Said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS and truTV.

"This is the perfect high concept comedy with an artist we all love to work with, and shows the top caliber of talent we're bringing to HBO Max."

Said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

"The pairing of HBO Max with the tremendous talent of Melissa and Ben demonstrates the advantage of collaboration across WarnerMedia, and our ability to work with our creative partners to determine the distribution platform that will deliver the greatest success for their projects."

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have been working together for a long time in Hollywood, beginning all the way back in 2003 with an episode of Gilmore Girls. Their most memorable scene together came in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids. They would later appear together in the 2013 comedies Identity Thief and The Heat. The following year, Ben Falcone would direct his wife for the first time in 2014's Tammy. They would work as director and talent once again for 2016's The Boss. And in 2018, Falcone would direct McCarthy once again in Life of the Party. Both would go onto appear in last year's The Happytime Murders and Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Superintelligence is Ben Falcone's fourth directorial effort featuring his wife in a leading role. They also have their next project together lined up with Thunder Force, which doesn't have a release date or plot description at this time. Superintelligence doesn't have a solid release date on HBO Max just yet, but we can expect that if it's a hit, we'll be seeing more from these two on the streaming giant.