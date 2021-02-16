Still considered the benchmark of superhero cinema, two DC classics will continue on in the pages of new comics coming our way soon. Sure, Richard Donner's 1978 Superman and Tim Burton's 1989 Batman saw multiple sequels. But these new stories will be a continuation of what happened in the original movies before their follow-ups ever hit the screen.

Superman and Batman are two of the most beloved and iconic superheroes ever created. So it's no surprise that DC Comics is finding new ways to explore their ever-ongoing stories. Though continuing their adventures from the original blockbuster movies is a unique and new idea. Both of these new comics will be firmly set in the worlds originally created by directors Richard Donner and Tim Burton.

Both Superman '78 and Batman '89 will be part of the ongoing digital-first comic series. Rob Venditti wrote the story for Superman '78, which features art by Wilfredo Torres. The story will follow Christopher Reeves' Clark Kent as, "the Man of Steel becomes known to the public, balancing his burgeoning romance with an unsuspecting Lois Lane with saving the world with dazzling feats."

The Batman '89 comic will bring back some of the talent involved with the actual movie franchise. Batman and Batman Returns writer Sam Hamm, who also penned the comic Batman: Blind Justice, is responsible for these new stories. Joe Quinones is contributing the art. An iconic name in the world of comics, Quinones shared plans back in 2016 for a rejected Batman '89 comic that would have delved further into Tim Burton's universe by introducing such iconic characters as Batgirl, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy. And the artist would have rendered images in Burton's iconic Gothic style.

In this version of the Batman '89 comic, "the stage will be set for the return of Michelle Pfieffer's Selina Kyle, as well as introduce a brand new Robin for the Burton-verse." The official press release for the comics makes this bold statement: "Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get." It should be noted that Quinones intended to bring back Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face with his 2016 pitch. Williams played Harvey Dent in the original 1989 movie, but did not return for his full transformation into Two-Face in Batman Returns. It is possible that we'll see that happen in this new comic. Billy Dee Williams did return to voice Two-Face in The Lego Batman Movie back in 2017.

Superman '78 and Batman '89 are launching with six chapters each on July 27. Then six more chapters will arrive weekly after that. Once both comic book runs are completed, they will arrive physically with a six-issue miniseries format sometime between August and October. Everything will culminated in hardcover collections, with Batman '89 arriving first in October, just in time for Halloween, and then Superman '78 will follow in November.