The hashtag #Superman is now trending on Twitter as the Man of Steel has just officially turned 83 years old. On this day in 1938, Superman made his debut appearance in Action Comics #1. The red-and-blue superhero has since become one of the most popular superheroes across the world, and looking back at the creation of the iconic character, fans of Superman everywhere are praising his iconic legacy.

"Happy 83rd Anniversary to one of the best superheroes of all time," one fan writes on Twitter, adding the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag along with images of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Happy 83rd Anniversary to one of the best superheroes of all time. #Superman#RestoreTheSnyderVersepic.twitter.com/HVIMYYwuRO — Ω Ryan Ω #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Snyder_Cut_240) April 18, 2021

"Happy 83rd birthday to the character who inspires a whole planet, multiple generations and a girl from Ireland who tries to do the right thing because it's right and it's what #Superman thought her," tweets another Superman fan.

Happy 83rd birthday to the character who inspires a whole planet, multiple generations and a girl from Ireland who tries to do the right thing because it’s right and it’s what #Superman thought her pic.twitter.com/2gsmOpIUzw — Jessika Hannon #ZSJL (@jessika7979) April 18, 2021

Including photos of various on-screen Supermen - Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, and Tyler Hoechlin - another fan says in a tweet: "looking pretty good for someone who's 83 lol happy birthday #Superman."

looking pretty good for someone who’s 83 lol

happy birthday #Supermanpic.twitter.com/ISn2nJAsQK — mac (@MacsVoid) April 18, 2021

"It's the 83rd anniversary of #superman," says someone else. "One of the biggest symbols and inspiration my whole life. Looking forward to see what the next year has in store for us all."

It’s the 83rd anniversary of #superman. One of the biggest symbols and inspiration my whole life. Looking forward to see what the next year has in store for us all. pic.twitter.com/aDPl7Z2W3L — Superman (@jonathanbelle) April 18, 2021

Action Comic #1 was written by Jerry Siegel with artwork by Joe Shuster, and the pair are credited as the creators of Superman. The comic book was the first issue of the original run of Action Comics, selling for just 10 cents when it was released in 1938. In 2014, a copy of the issue that was graded 9.0 by the Certified Guarantee Company sold on eBay for over $3.2 million, making it the only comic book to have sold for more than $3 million for a single original copy.

Of course, Superman was destined to become the star of his own comic book series, and the rest is history. Typically, the character is depicted as an individual born on the planet Krypton with the name Kal-El. As a baby, he's sent to Earth moments before Krypton is destroyed, growing up raised as a human by foster parents in the town of Smallville. After developing various superhuman abilities, Kal-El - who takes on the name Clark Kent - decides to use his powers for good as the legendary superhero Superman.

There have been many movies inspired by Superman over the years. Christopher Reeve famously played the superhero in a series of four Superman movies between 1978 and 1987. Brandon Routh would later play the superhero in Superman Returns in 2006, and Henry Cavill would take over the role with the DCEU reboot Man of Steel in 2013. New footage of Cavill as the Man of Steel was featured in Zack Snyder's Justice League last month. Fans have campaigned for Cavill to get another solo movie as Superman, but Warner Bros. and DC are currently working on a reboot of the franchise with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.

In any case, it's a matter of time before Superman is back on the big screen, as the character will live on forever regardless of who's next to play the part. One look at Twitter today will show you just how popular the iconic superhero remains after his creation 83 years ago. Happy birthday to the Man of Steel!

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. #Superman Action Comics #1 Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7oUlXBJmuD — John Skrtic (@SkrticX) April 18, 2021