Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently discussed Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill's possible exit from the DCEU. Warner Bros. and DC Films are preparing to release the Arthur Curry standalone movie, which is the first project that they have released since last year's Justice League. A lot has been said about the team up movie that featured Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg, but most of it was not positive. Since then, and in Affleck's case before then, we've been hearing persistent rumors that Cavill and Affleck are out.

While out promoting Aquaman, Jason Momoa was asked about the possible departures of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. Momoa is pretty outspoken and has even personally called out for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, so he was pretty open with his answer. When it comes down to it, the actor can't really speak for them. He had this to say.

"If they're both out, then listen: It's just the place they're at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He's done three? Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did... sh*t, I have done three... I mean, Henry wants to just expand on something. Ben is an amazing director that is of age, and probably he's done enough. I don't know how to speak on behalf of them, but I had the time of my life (Justice League)"

Ben Affleck has been quiet about returning to the Batman role for the last few years. At the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, the actor stated that he would play the character for as long as the studio wanted him to do it. Since then, we've seen Matt Reeves step in to direct and write The Batman, which Affleck was originally on board to do. Basically, neither the studio nor Affleck has come out to confirm or deny the rumors, which has left many to assume that he is out and on to other things.

As for Henry Cavill, it was revealed a few months ago that he would not be returning to the DCEU as Superman after talks fell through for a Shazam! cameo. However, it has also been rumored that this may have been a clever negotiation tactic to get more money out of the studio, which has also yet to be confirmed at this time. Since then, Cavill and his representatives have been relatively quiet about the situation, much like Ben Affleck.

DCEU fans have been waiting for another Man of Steel movie for years now, but it looks like that might not happen at this time. The same goes for The Batman with Ben Affleck on board. With that being said, Jason Momoa is clearly having a great time preparing for Aquaman to hit theaters in a few weeks. With all of the early positive buzz, it looks like it sure to be a box office hit. You can read the rest of the interview with Momoa over at The Huffington Post.