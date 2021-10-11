In the upcoming issue hitting shelves November 9, the DC Comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El will introduce a new love interest for our young hero, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. DC Comics will be revealing Jon's bisexual relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura. Just as Clark fell for fellow reporter Lois. Like father, like son.

In new panels just released from the Superman issue, fans are introduced to the news reporter. Issue no. 5 tells a familiar tale for may relationships. Jon and Jay went from friend zone to something more intimate. Their friendship turns to romance as Jay comforts Jon, as his physical and mental fatigue take its toll on our superhero.

The upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will see Jon Kent and hacktivist Jay Nakamura become more than just friends.



More from writer Tom Taylor: https://t.co/becgKNnFnlpic.twitter.com/fPzvBQM6Ad — IGN (@IGN) October 11, 2021

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," writer Tom Taylor shared in his statement. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Artist John Timms has this to say for the landmark moment in comic book history, "I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains, and menaces."

"We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," said Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously." This announcement coincides with today being National Coming Out Day.

"Over the years in this industry, it probably won't surprise you to hear I've had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened," Taylor told IGN. "But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out."

Jon Kent joins an expanding list of LGBTQ comic characters including DC's Harley Quinn, Batwoman, and Alan Scott (aka the first Green Lantern), and Marvel's America Chavez (aka Miss America), Iceman, and Northstar. In August, we also see Robin wanting to explore new feeling with the exchange between Robin and an old friend, Bernard Dowd, after having has dinner the night before.

"I'm really glad you got home okay. I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I - I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out," Tim says about their dinner. "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake...do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks. "Yeah... Yeah, I think I want that," Tim replies.

"Over the years in this industry, it probably won't surprise you to hear I've had queer characters and storylines rejected. I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened" writer Tom Taylor tells IGN. "But we are in a very different and much more welcome place today than we were ten, or even five years ago. When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed. I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out." This news originates from IGN.