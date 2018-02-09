At long last, Superman's often discussed black suit from Justice League has been revealed via a deleted scene that has surfaced online. During the production of Justice League, there were persistent rumors, in part propagated by Henry Cavill himself, that the iconic black Superman suit was going to appear in the movie. Alas, that never came to pass. However, we now have proof that the suit was originally supposed to appear in the movie. Though, it may not be what many fans were hoping for, as Superman never actually puts the suit on.

The scene in question has surfaced online and features Superman walking through the Kryptonian ship shortly after his resurrection. Whilst wandering about, the famed black suit makes an appearance in the background as Kal-El is looking around. He peeks at the suit for a quick second and then the suit disappears. That's it. All of the hullabaloo made of the black suit in Justice League and that's all that was shot (as far as we know) for the movie. No action shots with it. No black mullet. No decked out in black Henry Cavill.

Cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who worked with Zack Snyder on Justice League, confirmed last year after the movie's release that scenes were shot with the black suit. However, Joss Whedon took over once Snyder stepped away from the project, quite a bit changed. Whedon did extensive reshoots on the movie and it ultimately turned into something of a Frankenstein's monster that melds both director's visions. As we know, what made its way to theaters ultimately didn't include much of Snyder's original vision, including the black suit. That's why so many DC fans have actively petitioned for a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.

The black Superman suit is a big deal for hardcore DC Comics fans. The suit made its first appearance in The Death and Return of Superman comic book storyline, one of the most famous stories in the history of the publication. Zack Snyder partially, and very loosely, adapted elements of this storyline in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, which many expected to be brought full circle in Justice League. In the world of DC Comics, upon Superman's return following his death at the hands of Doomsday, he rocks a black suit. Prior to that, readers had only really seen him in his classic red and blue costume.

Not only did Justice League not include many scenes like this, which fans would have liked to see in the final cut, but the movie, overall, served as a big disappointment. The movie currently has just a 45 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $656 million worldwide. Considering that the production budget skyrocketed to a reported $300 million, that's not nearly what Warner Bros. was hoping for. It doesn't help keep costs down when expensive scenes such as this were shot and not even used for the movie. You can check out the Justice League deleted scene featuring Superman's black suit, courtesy of the Comicbook.com YouTube channel, for yourself below.