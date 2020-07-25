#JusticeCon is in full swing right alongside Comic-Con and Zack Snyder just shared a new clip of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and it features something fans have been waiting a very long time to see. The clip, though brief, features Henry Cavill's Superman in his iconic black suit. It has been rumored and hinted at for a very long time that this was a big part of Snyder's vision. Now, we have definitive confirmation as well as our first look at Cavill in the suit.

The clip was debuted by Zack Snyder at Justice Con. While [email protected] is taking place this weekend in place of San Diego Comic-Con, DC fans organized an event all about Justice League, which Snyder took part in. As part of the festivities, the filmmaker decided to showcase a new clip from his director's cut of the movie. The clip has since made its way online. It sees Jeremy Irons' Alfred at Bruce Wayne's compound. We then see Superman descend from the sky, decked out in all black, approaching Bruce's trusty companion. Superman then says, "I'm assuming you're Alfred."

Dating back to when Zack Snyder was still behind the camera during production, it had been hinted that the black suit would factor into the movie. Henry Cavill initially teased the suit in an Instagram post. In the pages of DC Comics, the suit debuts after Superman is resurrected following the famous Death of Superman storyline. Snyder loosely adapted this in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Superman meeting his demise at the hands of Doomsday. However, in the theatrical version, which had massive rewrites and reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon, the black suit never appears.

This is a signal that proves Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be a markedly different experience for fans. In the years that followed the movie's release in 2017, a passionate group of fans started a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign that never let up. Ultimately, that led Warner Bros. to reach out to Snyder, giving him millions of dollars to finish his original vision. For now, it doesn't look like a theatrical release is in the cards. Instead, it will be offered as an HBO Max original.

While much remains mysterious, Snyder has said that his version will be much longer, well over three hours, and that we've only seen roughly a quarter of what he had in mind. So we can expect a lot more surprises along the way. A teaser previously revealed Doomsday, who will have a presence in the Snyder Cut. Steppenwolf was the only villain in the theatrical cut, despite Doomsday being teased in Batman v. Superman.

We will be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are provided. There is no firm word on a release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League yet, but it will be debuting sometime in 2021 exclusively on the HBO Max streaming app. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself.