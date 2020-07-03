Former Superman actor Dean Cain has found himself the source of some ridicule recently, following his comments regarding the iconic DC superhero, his famous catchphrase, and "cancel culture". In an interview with Fox News, Cain said, "This whole cancel culture thing that we're living in right now is crazy." Cain then made a rather bold claim regarding Superman and his world view saying, "This stuff all just drives me insane. I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn't today be allowed to say 'Truth, justice, and the American way'."

Dean Cain has been largely criticized for his comments during the interview, with one person pointing out a glaring error in his statement, highlighted by a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "Good job the actual biggest movie of all time, released just last year, didn't star a character called Captain America or Dean Cain would sound like a f****** idiot."

Another wrote that "Superman is an immigrant adopted by a working class family whose arch-nemesis is a greedy tech billionaire, written by two Jewish Americans in direct response to the global rise of fascism. So no, Dean Cain should probably not play Superman today."

The final blow though came courtesy of Eisner winning comic book writer Tom King, who posted a screenshot of a Superman story he wrote recently, along with the caption, "Mother f***er I put it in a comic this year. Smh."

Clearly, King knows a thing or two about Superman, having most recently written the brilliant Superman: Up In The Sky alongside Andy Kubert. King, of course, dismissed Cain's comments as unfounded nonsense, providing an image from his run on the character as proof that the use of the phrase "The American Way" remains absolutely fine.

The debate between the two did not stop there though, with Cain responding to King's comments and admitting fault in his assumption. "Well kudos to you! I stand corrected. I'm glad you did! What comic is that?". Cain did take issue though with the language King used in his response saying, "(Also, the MF part of your tweet not necessary at all, but if it makes you feel tough, that's ok)".

Of course, this was not quite the end of it, with King replying, "Ah the "MF" was an insult because you used your platform to discourage people from wearing masks, which will cost lives-the opposite of what Superman would do. I don't know if I'm tough but I did fight for my country overseas and didn't just wear a cape in front of a camera."

Regardless of your opinion on some of the matters being discussed by the actor and comic book writer, King's continual ability to provide mic-drop moments is certainly satisfying to witness.

Dean Cain is best known for portraying Clark Kent on the '90s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alongside Terri Hatcher. The show focussed on the romantic triangle forming between Superman, Clark Kent, and Lois (who obviously doesn't know that they are in fact one and the same). True to old Superman form, the evil Lex Luthor pops up every once in a while to wreak havoc on The Daily Planet and the city of Metropolis.

Though the current live-action depiction of Superman is somewhat uncertain at the moment, it is unlikely that Cain will be sporting the red cape any time soon, unless, of course, he wishes to suffer the wrath of Tom King once again. This comes to us from Tom King's official Twitter account.

Mother fucker I put it in a comic this year. Smh. https://t.co/tplb5jtqtDpic.twitter.com/Cd2ACvfkYo — Tom King (@TomKingTK) July 2, 2020

Good job the actual biggest movie of all time, released just last year, didn't star a character called Captain America or Dean Cain would sound like a fucking idiot https://t.co/ImYF0pDWtn — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) July 2, 2020

Superman is an immigrant adopted by a working class family whose archnemesis is a greedy tech billionaire, written by two Jewish Americans in direct response to the global rise of fascism.



So no, Dean Cain should probably not play Superman today. https://t.co/3wug0955cC — Kyle Kallgren (@KyleKallgren) July 2, 2020