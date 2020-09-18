Ever since the surprising return of Ben Affleck's Batman, fans have been wondering with bated breath whether this will lead to a comeback from his fellow superhero colleague, Henry Cavill's Superman. Well, if recent internet buzz is to be believed, Cavill will indeed be returning to the big screen as the Man of Steel, with the 37-year-old actor reportedly having signed a new deal that includes three movies and options for cameos across other DC universe movies.

It has also been alleged that interest in Henry Cavill returning was sparked by the successful announcement of The Snyder Cut, with Cavill himself reportedly pitching an idea to the studio that was very well received. Whilst it is currently unknown what the three movies would be, it is possible that they could be a new Superman trilogy that builds on 2013's Man of Steel.

As for the mooted cameos, there are several DC projects on the horizon that Cavill's Superman could easily be slotted into, including the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, or the Shazam! sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Cavill has been playing the big screen Superman since Man of Steel back in 2013. Since then, the character has faced down Ben Affleck's Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before being killed off and resurrected in Justice League. While it remains unclear how, when, or even if, Cavill's Superman will be brought back into the fray, his version of the iconic comic book character will be seen again next year in HBO Max's The Snyder Cut, which is due for release in 2021.

Henry Cavill's return has been rumored for some time, with the indication that Superman would cameo across the DC cinematic universe in a similar way to that of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was reported earlier in the year however that this was not the case, with sources saying, "Cavill is not in any negotiations for any cameo. And that the character is currently not in any written script. Not in Black Adam, not The Batman, not even in The Flash, which would be the most obvious project to insert the Kryptonian, seeing as the film deals with both time travel and an alternate Earth, and could serve as an easy entry point."

Cavill himself has even responded to the ongoing rumors in the past, with the actor appreciating the enthusiasm for his portrayal but sadly denying the rampant speculation. "[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill said. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.' But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it's important to be excited about a character like Superman.

Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they're making stuff up, it's okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

Cavill has a lot of passion for the character and would clearly relish the opportunity to once again don the red cape. With fans eager for his return, here's hoping that the actor and the studio have finally come to an agreement. This comes to us from The Cultured Nerd.