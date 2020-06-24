Despite the movies he has starred receiving a mixed response, a lot of Superman fans would love to see Man of Steel star Henry Cavill return as the DC superhero icon. Well, following recent reports that Cavill will indeed be throwing on the red cape once again, the actor has now stated that, if he gets his way, he will be playing Superman for a long time to come.

"I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that. Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."

In an interview for Actors on Actors, Henry Cavill was being interviewed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and X-Men star Patrick Stewart, during which Cavill reflected on the Superman role and how it has affected his life and career.

"My life has changed dramatically because of it. And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself."

Stewart asked him to elaborate on how the role had taught him about himself, with Cavill responding that "He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards," the actor said. "You say, 'Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?' And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, 'Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not," then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that's all we can do in life."

Cavill has been playing the big screen Superman since 2013's Man of Steel, and since then the character has faced down Ben Affleck's Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before being killed off and resurrected in Justice League. While it remains unclear how and when Cavill's Superman will be brought back into the fray, he will be seen again next year in HBO Max's Snyder Cut.

When the news broke of Cavill's return, rumors had been gathering for some time, with Cavill himself convinced that the role was still his and that he would be donning the red cape again sooner rather than later. Whilst it has been confirmed that Cavill will indeed be back, sadly a new report has since suggested that Warner Bros. does not intend to make a solo Superman movie with Cavill any time soon.

Whilst this is disappointing to hear, the plan instead will be to have Cavill cameo in various movies across the DC cinematic universe, much like Mark Ruffalo's character Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes to us from Variety.