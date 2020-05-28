Rejoice! For the Man of Tomorrow has returned. With the recent news that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill will return as Superman in a DC Comics movie, fans have been expressing their excitement and joy via social media. The news of his return has left fans jumping so high with joy that they could leap tall buildings in a single bound.

The news that Henry Cavill will suit up once again has been met with much celebration, with a lot of fans considering it to be the dessert following the main course of The Snyder Cut release announcement earlier this month.

Whilst the movies that Cavill has appeared in as Superman have largely been met with mixed reviews, the actor's performance has been almost universally praised, with many fans feeling that he has the look, talent, and aura to portray the character and honor the iconic superhero role.

Many agree though that Cavill needs to appear in a better movie in order to do the character justice.

Now, before you get ahead of yourself, it is worth noting that the announcement that Cavill will once again sport the red cape has not come alongside an announcement for Man of Steel 2. Currently, there is no imminent release date for a Man of Steel sequel. Instead, the plan is to use Superman in the same way that Marvel Studios has used the Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This likely means that Clark Kent/Superman will appear in cameos in other character's movies, as well as team-ups such as Justice League, rather than have a solo adventure of his won.

This is sure to disappoint many, as Superman fans have been waiting for a definitive modern interpretation of the character on the silver screen for some time now.

Some fans simply cannot get their heads around it...

Of course, as with any conversation about Superman, Batman is often lurking in the shadows ready to jump into the discussion. The news that Cavill will be returning has left many wondering if this could lead to the comeback of another well-liked DC star.

While Ben Affleck pulling on the cape and cowl again is unlikely, Cavill has always been keen to once again stand up for truth, justice, and the American way, with the actor having always felt that there was still much story to tell.

"Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species. That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

Welcome back, Henry Cavill. They said the age of heroes would never come again, but it looks like they were wrong. The announcement came courtesy of Deadline. The topper art comes from MizuriOfficial on DeviantArt using official elements owned by DC Films and Warner Bros.