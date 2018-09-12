It's been a crazy day for DC fans already and it's not going to get any less crazy as the day rolls on, or so it would seem. Multiple reports have come out stating that talks between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill have broken down, meaning that he's no longer going to be playing Superman in the current DC live-action universe. But not so fast. According to the actor's agent, those reports may have jumped the gun a bit.

While it's quite possible that talks between Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill aren't going particularly well at the moment, that doesn't necessarily mean that he's done as Superman yet. Giving fans hope that Man of Steel 2 may still happen. That would appear to be what his agent, Dany Garcia, is getting at in a recent post to her Twitter account, which was made not long after the news broke online. Here's what Garcia had to say.

"Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today."

She couldn't outright say that Henry Cavill is definitely going to play Superman again, as they are/were in a contract negotiation phase. But this does seem to confirm that it's not over yet. There are still many questions that need to be answered, but for the time being, DC fans can still hold out a little hope that Henry Cavill will still be suiting up as the Man of Steel in the future. And if Dany Garcia is right, Warner Bros. will be addressing the situation directly before the day is through. If this were just some baseless rumor, it would seem unlikely that the studio would bother saying anything. That adds a further layer of intrigue to this whole thing.

Beyond Henry Cavill, it's being reported that the studio wants to focus on launching a Supergirl movie as part of their continued focus on shifting the DC universe away from Zack Snyder's vision. It was also noted that another solo Superman movie would be a few years away at least, meaning Man of Steel 2, or whatever shape that ended up taking, wouldn't happen nearly as soon as many would like. There are even rumors that they're looking at Michael B. Jordan as a possible replacement Superman. Cavill is an in-demand actor and can't spend the prime of his career waiting around for permission to put on the cape again. Especially considering that the three movies he's starred in as the famed hero so far have been divisive at best.

There are also the larger questions about the DC universe. With Aquaman and Shazam already in the can and The Flash solo movie looking to shoot early next year, can Warner Bros. even hit the reset button right now? Flashpoint seemed to be their way to build in a soft reboot, but it doesn't appear as though that story is going to be adapted anymore. Who knows how this is all going to shake out. Just don't be so sure that we've seen the last of our current Superman. You can check out Danny Garcia's Twitter post for yourself below.