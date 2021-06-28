A Superman Reboot is currently in the works from Warner Bros. and DC Films, and John Boyega would love to see Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) or Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) slipping into the superhero tights as the next Man of Steel. Recently, the three actors all appeared together for an Emmy Roundtable discussion for THR to speak about their respective careers. The discussion also included The Crown star Josh O'Connor and legendary comedian Chris Rock.

During the lengthy discussion, the actors were tasked with naming the role they wish Hollywood would pick for them. For his part, Boyega instead volunteered Page and Majors for the role of the next Superman. As explained by the Star Wars franchise star, per THR:

"I want brother Regé as Superman. Or Jonathan. I want one of you guys to just go in there and fly. Just someone with knotted hair, fly." (Laughter.)

John Boyega continues that he wants Josh and Rock playing supervillains, though with Rock, he'd particularly like to see him play someone who's "really dark and messed up." Rock reveals he was actually set to appear in a Superman movie at one point in time, as he was cast as Jimmy Olson in Tim Burton's unmade movie about the Man of Steel.

The ill-fated project would have starred Nicolas Cage as Superman, but for better or for worse, it just wasn't meant to be. "There were wardrobe fittings, miniature sets, I was hanging out with Tim [Burton], and the whole thing fell apart," Rock explained. "I was going to be Jimmy Olson. So, there's a part of me that's like, man, where's my superhero movie? I was this close."

As it stands now, Superman is getting an all-new movie reboot that will reportedly bring in a black actor to play a new incarnation of Cal-El. Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, a director hasn't yet been set, but names likes Steven Caple Jr., Regina King, and Ryan Coogler are among those under consideration. J. J. Abrams is producing under his Bad Robot label alongside Hannah Minghella. Because it's still very early in the production process, there's no release date set, nor are any actors yet attached.

The Superman reboot news does leave the future of Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe unclear. Many fans were hoping for Man of Steel 2 to finally happen, as Cavill hasn't had the chance to appear in his own solo Superman movie ever since. It remains possible that Cavill could return for a cameo in Shazam: Fury of the Gods or any other upcoming DCEU-set movie. However, with one Superman movie already in the works, Man of Steel 2 seems very unlikely, especially after Warner Bros. confirmed that there are no plans to develop any more superhero movies with Zack Snyder.

Time will tell what ends up happening with the casting for Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman reboot, but there are certainly some great contenders already in the running for the role. As Boyega suggests, that would include Page and Majors, though other names like The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has also been suggested. Maybe an official casting will be made sooner rather than later. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.