The latest DC animated feature, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is part of the DC FanDome festivities. Following the success of the first event a few weeks ago, DC is back with another day full of programming, highlighting upcoming movies, TV shows, comic books and more. In this case, Warner Bros. is allowing fans to stream the new movie completely free for 24 hours as part of the virtual convention. No strings attached. Fans can hit play at their convenience and enjoy the latest adventure from the Man of Steel, which traces the hero's early days.

Warner Bros. has produced a steady stream of animated DC movies over the years but they recently decided to move away from the connected universe they had been weaving in favor of a different approach. In this case, they are bringing us back to Clark Kent's earliest days as the iconic DC hero. Even though the movie is already available for purchase, fans who haven't yet shelled out for a copy can now watch it for the desirable price of free instead.

The voice cast is led by Darren Criss as Superman and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, Baywatch) as Lois Lane, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Just My Type) as Parasite/Rudy Jones, Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy}) as Lobo, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (The Middle, Scrubs) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (Scandal, Prodigal Son) as Martha Kent. Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are on board as producers, with Sam Register executive producing.

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, we get to meet Clark Kent. Sent to Earth as an infant from his dying home world of Krypton, the boy arrived on our planet with many questions. Now a young man, he makes his living in Metropolis as an intern at the Daily Planet alongside reporter Lois Lane. But he is secretly wielding his alien powers of flight, super-strength and x-ray vision in the battle for good. The story follows the inexperienced hero as he finds himself in bloody battles with intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo before fighting for his life with the alien Parasite.

Critics have been very kind to the movie so far as it currently holds a perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Up next for Warner Bros. in the animated DC universe is a two-part adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween. For those looking to pick a copy up for themselves, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is available now on digital, 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack. In the meantime, you can stream the movie for free over at the official DCFanDome.com website.