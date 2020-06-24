Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the upcoming DC animated movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, giving us a glimpse of the new direction of the DC animated universe following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, which served as the culmination of the continuity that began at the end of 2013's Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

The trailer for Superman: Man of Tomorrow gives fans a good idea of what to expect from this retelling of the Man of Steel's origin story. The footage highlights the overall story, which will involve the beginnings of Superman as he fends off several DC villains, as well as the characters and new animation style. The plot follows Clark Kent as a "Daily Planet intern," taking "learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis," says the official plot synopsis.

As the trailer shows, Superman: Man of Tomorrow will retell the superhero icon's origin, something which has been seen many, many times both in live-action and animation. The movie will follow Clark Kent as he begins working at the Daily Planet, meets love-interest Lois Lane, and introduces his super-powered self to the world. Despite the somewhat repetitiveness of these particular story beats, there are a few notable additions that will hopefully shake things up just enough to piques everyone's interest.

The movie will feature the arrival of the cosmic anti-superhero and bounty hunter, Lobo, who appears to be Clark's first major opponent following his emergence as Superman. Based on the trailer, there will also be major roles for the antagonist Parasite, and Superman's fellow extraterrestrial superhero, Martian Manhunter.

The role of Kal-El a.k.a. Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman will be voiced by actor Darren Criss, who is no stranger to the world of DC having played the live-action Music Meister on the small screen in both The Flash and Supergirl. Alongside him, Superman: Man of Tomorrow features an all-star cast including Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief's Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Star Trek and Heroes star Zachary Quinto as Superman's arch-enemy Lex Luthor, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia star as Ike Amadi

J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Sons of Anarchy's Ryan Hurst as fan-favorite anti-hero Lobo, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Brett Dalton as Parasite, Scrubs' Neil Flynn as Jonathan Kent, and Criminal Minds stars Bellamy Young as Martha Kent.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is being directed by Chris Palmer with a script from Tim Sheridan. Palmer's previous credits include working as a story artist on last year's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and directing episodes of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series. Sheridan meanwhile has written various DC animated projects, including The Death and Return of Superman.

With an impressive cast and a sure hand at the helm, Superman: Man of Tomorrow looks to be another entertaining addition to the DC animated roster. Superman: Man of Tomorrow will arrive on Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray later this summer. This comes to us from IGN.