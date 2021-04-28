The rumor that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman Reboot will center on a Black actor as the Man of Steel quickly led to one name reaching the top of many a fan's casting wish list: Creedstar Michael B. Jordan. Now, the actor has responded to the idea, and while he does not give much away, Jordan does play suspiciously coy about the suggestion that he will be take up the mantle of the DC icon.

About becoming Superman for J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, the former Parenthood actor says, "You hear the whispers and the rumors and stuff like that and it's just a compliment. You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles." The actor goes onto admit that he doesn't know much about the project, but finds it extremely interesting none the less, "I don't really have anything more to give on that other than it's just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it'll be an interesting thing to see."

Of course, Michael B. Jordan could simply be avoiding a committed answer because he genuinely does not know anything about the project, but it's also worth noting that this would not be the first time an actor has played innocent when it comes to casting rumors and speculation.

Jordan made similar remarks in a different interview recently, reiterating that he is not aware of what is happening with the upcoming Superman reboot before declaring his excitement at potentially seeing a Black iteration of the beloved comic book character. "I don't know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular," Jordan said. "But everybody's want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important... There's so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let's just see how things shake out."

It reported earlier this year that J.J. Abrams is rebooting Superman for Warner Bros. with prolific writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the script. Abrams has since said of the project that "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

Casting has yet to be announced for the reboot, but with Henry Cavill's time as the Last Son of Krypton seemingly at an end, the studio will no doubt be looking for a popular talent to strap the cape to. Michael B. Jordan has proven time and again his acting prowess, screen presence, and effortless charisma, all of which are needed to successfully portray the Man of Steel. Rumors have already begun circulating that the new Superman will focus on either Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis, both of whom would be new characters where the silver screen is concerned, and both of whom Jordan would be perfect for.

The cinematic Supermanseries was recently ranked as the most hated superhero movie franchise in a study, so here's hoping that Abrams and Coates can put the character on a better, more critically acclaimed path. Michael B. Jordan can next be seen in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which is due to be released on Prime Video on April 30, 2021. This comes to us from Jake's Takes.