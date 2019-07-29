Will the guys behind the script for Avengers: Endgame be tackling a modern day Superman movie next? Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have pulled off a near miracle. With fans worldwide waiting through 10 years and 22 films, the writing duo managed to write a culminating film that satisfied them all. Avengers: Endgame recently took the title of highest grossing film of all time, but its writers are looking beyond Marvel.

Like their counterparts, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Markus and McFeely are taking a step back from Marvel for a bit. Although there is no word yet on when they will return to the comic book universe, in a recent interview, they shed some light on what DC Superhero they would most want to work on: The Man of Steel himself.

Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the task of bringing Captain America to the big screen. Fans were skeptical. In a world where billionaire playboy philanthropist Tony Stark ruled, how would the moral compass hero fit? Step one: put him in the past.

Cap's origin story, Captain America: The First Avenger, isn't topping anyone's "Best MCU films" list with a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but with the introduction of the Russo Brothers, Markus and McFeely cracked the code on the subsequent Captain America Films, Winter Soldier, and Civil War. Cap remains the moral compass. His difficulty usually revolves around how to best do what is noble and right. By making the society around him in conflict with this, the films manage to take the cheesy archetype and build a captivating film. The writer/director partners would then move on to deliver Infinity War and Endgame.

In a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Markus and McFeely were asked which DC hero they would most want to tackle for the big screen. McFeely explained why the success of Captain American gives them insight into Superman as well, saying this.

"I mean, I think Captain America shows there are certainly ways to do a really good Superman movie in this day. You don't have to dirty him up, you don't have to get rid of his earnestness."

The most recent Man of Steel iterations didn't quite live by this philosophy. David S. Goyer attempted to ground the character with the bleak visuals of Zach Snyder. The first film saw modest success, but it didn't last long. McFeely would do things differently.

"I'm a big - the Christopher Reeve Superman is one of my favorite movies. So that's one we certainly borrow from all the time."

The timing might be right. Warner Bros. Currently has no plans for the character, even though Henry Cavill (The Witcher) awkwardly admitted he still technically is Clark Kent. Markus and McFeely don't have any other Marvel films on their docket at the moment, but are open to returning eventually.

"We don't know yet, but we certainly have no desire never to return. We're not on anything at the moment, and we're going to do a few things for the studio that we founded with the Russo's, [Agbo]. But you know, this has been an amazing experience, and we'd be fools to say that."

We hope to see the writers return to the MCU, but James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) proves you don't have to choose just one side of the coin.