It's finally time. A Superman Reboot movie is reportedly in the works. Shadow and Act is reporting that author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been hired to write a new Superman feature for Warner Bros. and DC. J. J. Abrams will be producing under his Bad Robot banner alongside Hannah Minghella. No director has yet been attached and plot details are firmly under wraps.

There is also talk of the reboot introducing the first Black Superman. After the news broke, The Hollywood Reporter journalist Borys Kit tweeted, "Will audiences be introduced to a Black Superman? That is the intent and something that the studio has been trying to find a way in for months if not a year or two, according to sources." This hasn't yet been officially confirmed, but the filmmakers released a joint statement to Shadow and Act about the project.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," said Ta-Nehisi Coates. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

In the statement, J.J. Abrams also said, "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

"Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "We're confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."

Reportedly, the search for the new Kal-El/Superman hasn't even started as of yet, so it's unclear who will be playing the next Clark Kent on the big screen. This also suggests that the reboot will reimagine Superman with a new actor in the role, rather than bringing back Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill. With the future of Superman on the big screen shrouded in mystery for years, there had been conflicting reports as to whether Cavill was truly finished with playing the role.

After he was portrayed by George Reeves in the 1950s, Kal-El was famously played by Christopher Reeve in a series of Superman movies in the 70s and 80s. Brandon Routh stepped into the red and blue tights for the 2006 reboot Superman Returns, later reprising the role for the television crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and after appearing in multiple crossover movies, he can be seen in the part once again when Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max in March. It appears that Man of Steel 2 may not be happening despite constant rumors.

Meanwhile, another take on the superhero is portrayed by Tyler Hoechlin in The CW's new series Superman & Lois. Co-starring Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, the series is a part of the Arrowverse with Hoechlin previously appearing in the role in Supergirl. Superman fans have been rather impressed with Hoechlin's performance and the show's way of handling the character, which includes a return to the more traditional suit. The two-hour series premiere was widely praised and anyone who missed the pilot can watch it for free at The CW's official website.

There's no word yet on when the new Superman reboot feature will begin shooting or when it can be expected to be released. This news comes to us from Shadow and Act.