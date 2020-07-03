With the recent rumors suggesting that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill could soon be returning to the big screen as Superman, fans are eager to know when this might be and in what capacity. Sadly, according to Cavill himself, the rumors of his return have been greatly exaggerated.

"[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day. The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.' But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it's important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they're making stuff up, it's okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

Henry Cavill, who is currently preparing himself to return to a rather different role in the coming weeks, that of Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher, speaks candidly about his desire to once again don the red cape and boots. Though he does seemingly throw a large bucket of ice water over the rumors of his imminent comeback, Cavill is quick to once again communicate his eagerness to do so.

It was rumored that Henry Cavill's Superman could cameo across the DC cinematic universe in a similar way to that of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whilst the lack of a solo movie is sure to disappoint many, at the very least Superman's presence would still be felt. Bearing bad news again though, even this does not appear to be the case, with sources reporting that "Cavill is not in any negotiations for any cameo. And that the character is currently not in any written script. Not in Black Adam, not The Batman, not even in The Flash, which would be the most obvious project to insert the Kryptonian, seeing as the film deals with both time travel and an alternate Earth, and could serve as an easy entry point."

Cavill has been playing the big screen Superman since 2013's Man of Steel, and since then the character has faced down Ben Affleck's Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before being killed off and resurrected in Justice League. While it remains unclear how and when Cavill's Superman will be brought back into the fray, he will be seen again next year in HBO Max's Snyder Cut.

When the news broke of Henry Cavill's return, rumors had been gathering for some time, with Cavill himself convinced that the role was still his and that he would be donning the red cape again sooner rather than later. Whilst the details surrounding his return are still very much up in the air, the excitement demonstrated by both the actor and the fans is sure to convince Warner Bros. that bringing him back is certainly the right move to make.This comes to us from Variety. The topper art was created by @ultraraw26 on Instagram.