Zack Snyder may not ever get the chance to direct a Man of Steel sequel, but he's nevertheless interested in seeing what Warner Bros. and DC does next with Superman. Recently, it was revealed that Superman is getting rebooted from producer J. J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Word is the movie will reimagine the Man of Steel's origin story with a Black incarnation of the character set outside of the Snyderverse and the DCEU.

Snyder is known for helming Henry Cavill's version of Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. In March, the four-hour extended cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max, presenting more of Cavill in what might be his final appearance in the role. While Snyder loves Cavill's Superman, he explained in a recent chat with RadioTimes.com how he feels about the upcoming reboot, and he seems eager to see how it turns out.

"My feeling is that I love J. J. [Abrams], I love what he's done in the past. I'm interested to see what happens, it's a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course I do. He's my Superman."

However Zack Snyder feels about the situation is irrelevant to Warner Bros., as he's not involved in the studio's Superman plans whatsoever. As far as the director knows, he's finished with making superhero movies for the studio after releasing Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Some fans want to see the "Snyderverse" expand with more movies in the ZSJL universe, perhaps with Cavill back as Superman. While that may not ever happen, Snyder remains interested to see what Warner Bros. does next with the Superman franchise.

"I'm not really involved in any of the decision-making at Warner Bros. in any way, so I guess for me it's just wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself. But on the surface, it seems interesting."

Some fans of Henry Cavill are bummed about the Superman reboot news, as it seemingly makes Cavill's odds of returning to the role less likely. Cavill has teased his interest in doing another movie as the popular superhero, and Snyder at one point envisioned a sequel to Man of Steel that would have included Brainiac and more Lex Luthor. Many fans have also been pushing for Warner Bros. to "restore the Snyderverse" in an effort to let Snyder make more superhero movies with Cavill and the other Justice League stars.

For better or for worse, Warner Bros. has stated that there are no plans at this time for Snyder to develop any new movies for the studio. Meanwhile, they're moving forward with other DCEU sequels like Aquaman 2 and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. As for Snyder, his time in the superhero genre is potentially over, but he'll next have his hands full with zombies. His next movie, Army of the Dead, will be hitting Netflix on May 21. This news comes to us from RadioTimes.com.