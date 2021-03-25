A recent leak claims to reveal several details about J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman Reboot, including that the movie will be set within the DCEU and feature a black actor as the Man of Steel. However, this will not take the place of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Kal-El, who will still exist in this iteration, with Abrams and Coates' Superman said to be a new character.

"The part I was excited for was that Kal-El is NOT the last son of Krypton. There are others and has been a goal for Warner Bros to include more representation in their characters. As it was pitched, this character will exist in the same Universe as the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Won't be a one off like Joker or The Batman. Heard nothing about Clark Kent being involved in the Coates/Abrams pitch. But Cavill's Superman would be the inspiration for the other Kryptonians engaging the world. Whether that Superman is Cavill or not, I have no clue. The only thing I heard was that Cavill was in negotiations last Spring. Of course that's way before this new Superman film was pitched so I don't know what role his Superman would have played."

Now, as is usually the case with leaks, these claims should be doused in a copious amount of salt, but the idea of there being another Kryptonian in the world who becomes inspired by Cavill's Superman could certainly translate well to screen and could easily be folded into the already established DC universe. Rumors have already been circulating that the new Superman will be either Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis, both of whom would be new characters where the silver screen is concerned, and again this idea could work with either of these characters following some slight tweaks to their comic book origins.

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates expressed his excitement at writing a new Superman movie at the time saying, "To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero." In the statement, J.J. Abrams, who will produce the DC project, added, "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

As for the involvement of Henry Cavill, that appears to remain up in the air at present. The Snyder Cut star's return as the DC icon has been churning through the rumor mill for some time, even prompting a response from the man himself, who unfortunately dismissed the speculation as fantasy. "[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill said last year. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.'"

While Henry Cavill fans were disappointed to find out that the new Superman would not focus on his version of the superhero, this new rumor at least gives them some hope he could potentially feature. You can currently see Cavill return to the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, available now on HBO Max. This comes to us from The Express with the leak itself released by Reddit user GreenBallerina.