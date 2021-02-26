Henry Cavill fans are worried his time as the Man of Steel is over after the news broke that a Superman reboot was in the works at Warner Bros. On Friday, it was announced that author Ta-Nehisi would be penning a new Superman feature with J. J. Abrams producing. No names are yet attached to star in the movie, but as of this time, it seems that the game plan is to find a new actor to play Superman.

Because Henry Cavill has been "eager to get back into the cape," Man of Steel fans have been commenting on the potential end of Cavill's Superman. One concerned fan tweeted, "WB. Please for the love of god do not ditch Henry Cavill when making this new Superman movie, he deserves to play Clark again. He has put so much of his time into perfecting this character out of pure love for the character and what he means to people. Give him what he deserves."

In response to the Superman Reboot news, another tweet reads, "A new SUPERMAN film is officially on the way from Warner Bros. Acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write the script & JJ Abrams is producing the project under Bad Robot. It seems like this film will be a reboot & will inevitably recast Henry Cavill. Kind of bummed out..."

Another Cavill fan writes, "If it's not Henry Cavill than I am not interested in another Superman this decade. Talk to me in 15 years."

"Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel was PERFECT. It would be a shame if he wasn't in the new Superman film," says another.

Fortunately, the possibility of Cavill returning is always there, even if another actor takes over the role in this Superman reboot. As one fan puts it: "If we can have 3 movie Batmen at once with Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck, then we can sure as hell have Henry Cavill and another movie Superman standing alongside him."

Anticipating the end of Cavill's Kal-El, another DC fan looks forward to seeing Cavill in the role for potentially the final time when Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives next month. The tweet reads, "With today's news, it appears #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague will be the send off for Henry Cavill's #Superman. While I'm a fan of what Snyder did with him, I also think DC's future is very bright. I'm excited to see what stories new voices tell. Onwards and upwards."

Some would say Cavill is the definitive Superman, shining bright as one of the best actors to have ever donned the tights. He first began playing Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, later reprising the role in the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He can also be seen in the four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is due to hit HBO Max on March 18. Time will tell if he ever returns to the DCEU as Kal-El in some capacity in the future, but what's clear is that there are many DC fans who's love to see it. As of now, the Superman reboot doesn't have an official release date.

