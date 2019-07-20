As has become something of a tradition at San Diego Comic-Con, DC announced their slate of animated features coming down the pipeline in 2020, which includes an adaptation of Superman: Red Son. This will mark the first time that the seminal storyline has been given a direct adaptation. Other titles that were announced by the publisher, in partnership with Warner Bros., include Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and another Superman flick, Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Few details have been revealed since the title was announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, but the Superman: Red Son movie will tackle the story originally cooked up by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett. It will be the first animated DC movie to arrive next year, but no specific release date has been announced at this time. It also isn't yet clear who will be in the director's chair, or who will be penning the screenplay. However, it was made clear in the announcement that this is expected to stick close to the source material. Supergril offered a very, very loose adaptation of the material last season. It's not yet been revealed who will be included amongst the voice cast for the movie.

For those who may not be familiar, Superman: Red Son was originally published in 2003 as an Elseworlds tale. These are stories that take place outside of the main DC Comics continuity, which allows for inventive, one-off tales to be told. The story takes place during the Cold War, and brings us a version of Superman who landed in the USSR during the 1950s instead of Kansas, which leads him to become a Soviet symbol who fights for Stalin and the preservation of communism. Other key Superman characters are involved. Most notably Lex Luthor, who is viewed as a hero from the American point of view in the story.

Elsewhere, we got the news that Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is coming next year, which will serve as a sequel to 2017's Justice League Dark. Again, very little has been provided in the way of specifics, but Justice League Dark was one of the few R-rated movies in the DC Universe Movies series. We would guess the follow-up involves the villain Darkseid, given the Apokolips name-drop in the title. Apokolips serves as Darkseid's home planet in the world of DC Comics. It would also seem safe to assume this too will be R-rated.

Last, but not least, we have Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Interestingly, this will be a completely original story in the DC Universe Movies line, as it won't be pulling from any specific comic book storyline. It will center on a younger Superman early on in his career. For the time being, that's about all that has been revealed. This will be the first time that two Superman movies will be released in the same year since DC Universe Movies was launched. So that's definitely good news for fans of Clark Kent. This news comes to us from DCComics.com.