The Superman: Red Son New York world premiere has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns. Warner Bros. made the announcement this morning. The cancellation comes after a sixth person with the virus passed away in the United States as the infection rate raises. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested that large-group gatherings should be limited during this time, which makes sense. You can read the statement from Warner Bros. below.

"As the impact and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Warner Bros. is placing added emphasis on the health and welfare of its employees, talent and fans. To help minimize risk of exposure, Warner Bros. has opted to take preventative measures and cancel the New York premiere of Superman: Red Son on March 16th, 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we look forward to seeing you at future events."

This is the first time that a premiere in the United States has been canceled due to the coronavirus. China, Italy, Japan, and South Korea have all had to put entertainment on the backburner as the virus continues to spread. As of this writing, there are nearly 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide and the number is just going to get higher in the coming weeks. As for the six fatalities in North America, they have all happened in Washington state, with four coming from the same nursing home.

Superman: Red Son centers on an alternate reality where Superman's rocket crash-landed in Soviet Russia rather than in Kansas. The movie already held its Los Angeles premiere and is available to purchase digitally. The Blu-ray will be available on March 17th. With this kind of cancellation, one can imagine that more are on the way as the coronavirus continues to spread. The news regarding the subject has been a mixed bag, to say the least.

President Donald Trump doesn't believe the coronavirus is anything to be too worried about at this time. The Trump administration doubts there will be further spreading in the United States, which has more than a few people alarmed. On the other hand, there are some news outlets who might be dramatizing the situation. As is the case with just about anything that is controversial, it's best to do your own research. Just make sure you wash your hands.

Unfortunately, Superman: Red Son probably won't be the only movie effected by the coronavirus in the United States. Earlier today, Emerald City Comic-Con announced that they are moving ahead as planned after some coronavirus concerns. The event takes place in Seattle, Washington and more than a few people have their concerns about attending. Emerald City Comic-Con released a statement and said, "We are proactively monitoring the situation as State agencies take proactive measures to ensure health and safety and prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 virus in the State." The premiere cancellation news comes to us from Warner Bros.