Superman Returns never getting a sequel still greatly disappoints actor Brandon Routh. When Routh signed on to the play one of the most famous characters of all time, he no doubt thought that he was due to don the red cape and spit-curl for some time. He never could have predicted the anticlimax that would end up being his big-screen career as the Man of Steel, and Routh has recently been reflecting on the experience.

"The end of my run as Superman, Superman Returns...that did not pan out the way I thought it was going to. The way everyone around me thought it was going to and so I really had to come to terms with a lot of that. There was no sequel. You know the movie was widely well-reviewed. People liked the movie. It made almost $400 million worldwide but that wasn't enough and it was a very slow fizzle out over the possibility of a sequel over the next two/three years. And I did everything I could do in my world to help make it happen which is a story for another time."

It is completely understandable why Brandon Routh would feel such disappointment at not being able to reprise the role on the big screen. Routh's similar appearance to previous Superman Christopher Reeve nabbed him the role, and Routh certainly had the same warmth and innate strength that Reeve embodied so well.

Brandon Routh portrayed Clark Kent aka Superman in 2006's Superman Returns. The movie was all set to kickstart the DC hero's silver screen run for the 21st Century, but sadly it was not meant to be. Despite receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike, as well as a strong performance at the box office, the sequel that was set up was ultimately scrapped. Judging by Routh's response, the whole situation left him feeling quite baffled and deflated.

Superman Returns picks up following Superman's return to Earth after a mysterious absence of several years. While an old enemy plots to render him powerless once and for all, The Man of Steel faces the heartbreaking realization that the woman he loves, Lois Lane, has moved on with her life. Or has she? Superman's bittersweet return challenges him to bridge the distance between them while finding a place in a society that has learned to survive without him. Directed by Bryan Singer, The movie stars Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman, Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane, Kevin Spacey as Lex Luthor, with James Marsden, Frank Langella, and Parker Posey.

Thankfully, Routh's superhero did not end with Superman Returns, with the actor going on to be cast as Ray Palmer aka The Atom across the CW's DC platform. Routh has played the character since 2014 and has starred in Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. This then led to Routh being given the opportunity to play The Man of Steel in the epic crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. His performance was lauded by fans and critics, with many hoping that this version of the heroic Kryptonian will eventually receive his own spin-off series.

This comes to us from Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.