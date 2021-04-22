Following closely behind Supeman's 83rd birthday, DC has unveiled a brand-new take on the Man of Steel in the upcoming comic book series, Superman: Son of Kal-El. With Clark Kent/Kal-El busy fighting in space, the time has come for Clark and Lois' son, Jonathan Kent, to take up his father's mantle and step into the big red boots and cape.

As Clark Kent continues his fight to liberate Warworld, both on the front lines and with a new team of covert operatives, the new series will follow the son of Superman as he begins his next chapter https://t.co/GNbTkvwDFx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 22, 2021

Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) and drawn by John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn), Superman: Son of Kal-El will become the new ongoing monthly Superman title and will follow the new adventures of the son of Superman as he's entrusted with the protection of Earth.

The synopsis for the comic book series reads; "Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's fought evil with Robin (Damian Wayne), traveled across galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and continue the never-ending battle as a symbol of hope for his home planet."

Making his debut back in 2015, Jonathan Kent (who was, of course, named after his grandfather) first started to fight for truth, justice and all that stuff as the child hero, Superboy. He has since made many adventures, both earth-bound and more cosmic, and has been instrumental in bring Bruce Wayne's assassin son, Damian, over to the side of the righteous. Jon has a power set similar to his father, with the inclusion of the ability to expel solar energy in gigantic bursts of explosive force and has the same set of moral values and passion for doing what's right. Seeing him step up as the new Superman should provide a refreshing take on the mythos, as he strives to live up to his father's monumental legacy.

Clark Kent won't be entirely absent though. Well, he won't be absent on comic shelves at least, in story terms he's pretty far away fighting the battle to liberate Warworld in Action Comics and Superman and the Authority. The 'Super' family will also receive another story in the form of the eight issue limited series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which finds Supergirl, Krypto and their new friend Ruthye travelling across the universe in a cosmic bus, no less, in search of a fugitive.

As for the big screen adventures of Superman, J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are working on bringing the DC icon to life once again in live action, but in a different way that for now remains mysterious. "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told," Abrams said of the project. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

Superman: Son of Kal-El is scheduled to launch on July 13, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.