Brandon Routh discussed a possible return as Superman in The Flash movie in a new interview. The standalone project for Ezra Miller is starting to take shape. While it is a movie based on the Scarlet Speedster, there are a lot more characters involved, including Ben Affleck's Batman, along with Michael Keaton's take on the Dark Knight. With different universes colliding, many are wondering what could happen with the Man of Steel if he shows up in the long-awaited movie.

When asked about returning as Superman for The Flash, Brandon Routh said, "I mean yeah I think that's always a possibility. Of course, they're bringing in Michael Keaton, which I'm excited about, and some other people from the past DC projects." The actor went on to state, "I think it's very exciting - it worked really well in Crisis On Infinite Earths, and I was extremely proud and honored to be a part of it and to reprise my Superman. So it's absolutely a possibility - you can do anything! Everybody lives and dies all the time in those things." As for whether or not he will return, Routh did not say.

Brandon Routh was also asked about why a Superman Returns sequel never ended up happening. The 2006 movie was directed by Bryan Singer and it mostly received positive reviews from fans and critics. However, it was criticized for its runtime and not having enough action, though many assumed a sequel was on the way. Routh explains.

"The intention was to do a sequel, always to do, with a big tentpole movie like that. They want to make more as long as they feel like they've recouped the money that they invested into the film. At the end of the day, the studio, Warner Brothers, decided it was too much of a gamble for them to do a sequel. The creative entities, the writers and the directors were on to other things. Certain people at the studio who were excited about Superman had left to go on to other projects at other studios. So, it was both the passion and the interest in Superman dissipated and the movie, I guess for them, didn't bring back enough monetary success for them to pull the trigger on it."

Superman Returns didn't make the kind of box office money that Warner Bros. had hoped, so a sequel was put to rest. Henry Cavill was the next actor up for the job, which resulted in 2013's Man of Steel, which is another movie that DC fans are hoping gets a sequel. There have been talks about it for years now, but nothing has really come out of it, though that could change with Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. back to working together again.

As for Brandon Routh making an appearance in The Flash movie, that is anybody's guess at the moment. Even if he has officially been cast, he more than likely cannot say anything about it at this point in time. DC fans would more than likely love to see Routh make an appearance, even if it is just a small cameo. You can check out the interview with Brandon Routh above, thanks to the Geek House Show YouTube channel.