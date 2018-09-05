The original Superman movie is returning to theaters later this year in honor of its 40th anniversary. These days, it's very easy to think of comic book movies as a fixture within the movie business. It's almost hard to imagine a time without them, as we just recently hit 20 years since Blade was released. But in 1978, comic book movies were anything but common. Not to mention that it would have been very tough for anyone to imagine such a movie going on to become an all-time classic. That's what Superman is and a new generation of fans are going to have the chance to see it on the big screen.

A listing recently appeared on Fandango for a Superman 40th anniversary screening, which looks like it's going to be done through Fathom Events. That would seem to make sense, as they quite regularly do revival and anniversary screenings such as this. According to the listing, the screenings will take place on November 25. Beyond that, there isn't a whole lot more information available at the present time. For the moment, it looks like this is going to be a one-night-only deal. Plan accordingly.

Superman: The Movie tells a story that should be familiar to fans of the character. Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship to Earth. Raised by kindly farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent, young Clark discovers the source of his superhuman powers and moves to Metropolis to fight evil. As Superman, he battles the villainous Lex Luthor, while, as novice reporter Clark Kent, he attempts to woo co-worker Lois Lane.

The movie boasted a very impressive cast, headlined by Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel in a character-defining performance. His turn as the legendary DC hero is part of what made Henry Cavill's much darker version in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel a tough pill to swallow for certain fans. Gene Hackman had a very memorable turn as Lex Luthor, with the legendary Marlon Brando on board as Jor-El. Margot Kidder, who unfortunately passed away recently, played Lois Lane. Richard Donner's vision for the character and the story made Superman a massive hit. When adjusted for inflation, it's still the highest-grossing Superman solo movie ever made. It spawned three sequels, including the well-liked Superman II and the regrettable Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

We regularly get a handful of big-budget superhero movies on an annual basis now. Even so, and with all of the technology and money studios throw at these modern superhero blockbusters, Superman remains, in the eyes of many, one of the greatest that the genre has ever produced. Fathom Events should be releasing some official details on the upcoming screenings 40th anniversary screening sooner rather than later. Fandango, unfortunately, for the time being doesn't have specific theater locations listed. But that should be updated once Fathom makes a formal announcement.