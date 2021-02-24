Superman is trending with thousands of DC fans absolutely loving Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel in The CW's new series Superman & Lois. Previously, Hoechlin had made special appearances in Supergirl and the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Co-starring alongside Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Superman & Lois gave Hoechlin a much bigger chance to shine with a two-hour series premiere on Tuesday, and many fans are really enjoying his take on the caped crusader.

"#SupermanAndLois was really, really good," one fan tweeted after watching the pilot. "Tyler Hoechlin is a great Superman! Part Dean Cain, part Christopher Reeves, and then makes the character his own. I hope CW doesn't mess it up."

"Tyler Hoechlin is truly the perfect Superman," tweeted another fan.

Another Superman & Lois viewer tweeted, "Wholesome Superman! The Symbol of Hope. THIS IS WHAT SUPERMAN SHOULD BE. Tyler Hoechlin deserves all the praise."

Another tweet reads, "Just saw the premiere of #SupermanAndLois. Man, that was great. Really related as a dad. And @tylerhoechlin might just be one of my favorite Supermen. Just kills it as Superman and Clark. Whole show is great."

"Really, really enjoyed Tyler Hoechlin's work in that SUPERMAN & LOIS pilot," another fan writes, noting that Hoechlin nailed Superman's secret identity as well. "He is a great Superman, but his portrayal of Clark is what seals the deal for me."

Another fan agrees: "I need to see some episodes beyond the pilot to decide how I feel about this show but I will say that Tyler Hoechlin is an incredible Clark Kent. I watched Christopher Reeve's four Superman movies last week and he really embodies his bumbling spirit."

"As I'd hoped, Superman and Lois is an utter delight," writes another. "Both leads have become my favourite actors in those roles (previously held by Christopher Reeve and Erica Durance). Tyler Hoechlin is perfect as both Superman and as Clark Kent and Bitsie Tulloch's Lois is every way his equal."

As I'd hoped,"Superman and Lois" is an utter delight. Both leads have become my favourite actors in those roles (previously held by Christopher Reeve and Erica Durance).

Developed for television by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark "Superman" Kent and Lois Lane. Set in the Arrowverse, the series picks up with Clark and Lois returning to Smallville with their sons (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin), reacquainting with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and her family. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) arrives on a mission to prove to the world that it no longer needs a Superman.

The future of the man of steel on the big screen remains unclear. News has gone back and forth as to whether Henry Cavill will ever again slip back into the role, though a mystery project recently teased by the actor has some DC fans thinking it could be a Man of Steel sequel. In any case, Superman fans can check out Hoechlin's acclaimed take on the character in the meantime with the new TV series.

Debuting to strong ratings, Superman & Lois average about 1.6 million viewers for its premiere. If you missed the show, you can watch the entire pilot episode for free at the official website for The CW. New episodes air Tuesday evenings on the network.

